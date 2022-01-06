ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Noah Fant Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Noah Fant in his Week 18 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) carries the ball past Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Noah Fant's player prop bet markets for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Fant and the Denver Broncos (7-9) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Fant has put together 654 yards (on 67 grabs) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 88 times, and is putting up 40.9 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 17.1% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Fant's way.
  • Fant (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Fant is averaging 38.2 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Chiefs, 2.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (40.5).
  • Fant has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs.
  • The 269.0 passing yards the Chiefs yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chargers, Fant was targeted seven times and recorded six catches for 92 yards (15.3 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Fant has put together 179 yards (on 14 grabs) and one touchdown.

Fant's Denver Teammates

Sports Illustrated

