Noah Fant Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) carries the ball past Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Noah Fant's player prop bet markets for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Fant and the Denver Broncos (7-9) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fant has put together 654 yards (on 67 grabs) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 88 times, and is putting up 40.9 yards per game.

So far this season, 17.1% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Fant's way.

Fant (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Fant is averaging 38.2 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Chiefs, 2.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (40.5).

Fant has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs.

The 269.0 passing yards the Chiefs yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chargers, Fant was targeted seven times and recorded six catches for 92 yards (15.3 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Fant has put together 179 yards (on 14 grabs) and one touchdown.

Fant's Denver Teammates

