Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tim Patrick in his Week 18 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) celebrates his touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Saturday's NFL action, including for Tim Patrick, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Patrick and the Denver Broncos (7-9) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patrick has 639 yards receiving on 47 catches (75 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 39.9 yards per game.

Patrick has been the target of 14.5% (75 total) of his team's 516 passing attempts this season.

Patrick has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his six matchups against the Chiefs, Patrick's 24.5 receiving yards average is 10.0 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (34.5).

In six matchups versus the Chiefs, Patrick has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.

The 269.0 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Patrick did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Chargers.

Patrick's five grabs (nine targets) have netted him 60 yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

