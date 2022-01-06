ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tim Patrick in his Week 18 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) celebrates his touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Saturday's NFL action, including for Tim Patrick, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Patrick and the Denver Broncos (7-9) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Patrick has 639 yards receiving on 47 catches (75 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 39.9 yards per game.
  • Patrick has been the target of 14.5% (75 total) of his team's 516 passing attempts this season.
  • Patrick has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In his six matchups against the Chiefs, Patrick's 24.5 receiving yards average is 10.0 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (34.5).
  • In six matchups versus the Chiefs, Patrick has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
  • The 269.0 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Patrick did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Chargers.
  • Patrick's five grabs (nine targets) have netted him 60 yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

