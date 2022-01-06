CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for CeeDee Lamb in his Week 18 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

CeeDee Lamb has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East rivals at Lincoln Financial Field.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb has reeled in 77 passes for a team-best 1,057 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 118 times and averages 66.1 yards per game.

Lamb has been the target of 19.1% (118 total) of his team's 619 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 10.9% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Lamb's 52.7 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Eagles are 16.8 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

In three matchups, Lamb has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Eagles.

The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 229.4 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Lamb put together a 51-yard performance against the Cardinals last week on three catches (17 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.

Lamb has caught 13 passes on 18 targets for 167 yards, averaging 55.7 yards over his last three outings.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

