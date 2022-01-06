ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for CeeDee Lamb in his Week 18 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

CeeDee Lamb has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East rivals at Lincoln Financial Field.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Lamb has reeled in 77 passes for a team-best 1,057 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 118 times and averages 66.1 yards per game.
  • Lamb has been the target of 19.1% (118 total) of his team's 619 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 10.9% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Lamb's 52.7 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Eagles are 16.8 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • In three matchups, Lamb has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Eagles.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 229.4 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Lamb put together a 51-yard performance against the Cardinals last week on three catches (17 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.
  • Lamb has caught 13 passes on 18 targets for 167 yards, averaging 55.7 yards over his last three outings.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

State
Maryland State
