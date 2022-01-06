ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Amari Cooper in his Week 18 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) after a touchdown by Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (not pictured) in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Amari Cooper, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Cooper's stat line this year shows 63 catches for 786 yards and eight touchdowns. He puts up 49.1 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 97 times.
  • Cooper has been the target of 97 of his team's 619 passing attempts this season, or 15.7% of the target share.
  • Cooper (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.4% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the football in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In his eight matchups against the Eagles, Cooper's 80 receiving yards average is 17.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (62.5).
  • Cooper has caught a touchdown pass against the Eagles twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Cooper's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 229.4 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Cooper grabbed three passes for 18 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
  • Cooper has racked up 111 yards during his last three games (37.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 12 balls on 23 targets.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Jerry Jones Is Getting Crushed For Pregame Dak Prescott Comment

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t want any of his starters to come off the field on Saturday night against the Eagles. He was asked before the game if quarterback Dak Prescott was going to play deep into the fourth quarter and confirmed that his team was going in to win and get better.
Report: Amari Cooper Facing Potential Fine From The NFL

Over the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have placed several star players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Among them was star linebacker Micah Parsons, who will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He attended a Dallas Mavericks game earlier in the week. Just a few days later, Parsons tested positive for the virus.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prediction and Preview

Both the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles can breathe easy heading into their NFL Week 18 regular-season finale. Each of them has clinched a playoff spot and could potentially face off again in the NFC Wild Card Round next week. The Cowboys (11-5), NFC East division champs, enter this game...
Two more Dallas Cowboys added to COVID-19 list; Amari Cooper could face NFL fine

COVID-19 is suddenly surging through the Dallas Cowboys locker room and there is now a legitimate question of whether players are taking it serious enough as the postseason approaches. The team added left tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown to their COVID-19 list on Thursday, and now wide receiver...
Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Mike McCarthy Tonight

Dallas Cowboys fans are furious with head coach Mike McCarthy right now. The Cowboys won the NFC East a few weeks ago and locked up a spot in the postseason, as a result. Despite not having much to play for on Saturday night vs. the Eagles, McCarthy opted to keep his starters in the game for a good portion of it.
NFL Week 18 picks, odds: 49ers take out Rams for playoff berth, Falcons shock hated Saints

Week 18 is here for the first time in the history of the NFL. It's confusing and perplexing because Week 17 has so long been the finale of the regular season. Having the regular season extend into the middle of January is throwing everything off. The calendar feels weird, my brain doesn't know how to operate and I'm expecting this weekend to be the playoffs still.
Look: Eagles Wide Receiver Makes Embarrassing Mistake

Until the arrival of rookie DeVonta Smith, the Philadelphia Eagles really struggled to find dynamic receivers. On Saturday night, a former second round pick of Philly’s dropped a gimme touchdown that would’ve brought the team within one score of the Cowboys. “We’re watching some bad football,” remarked Jon...
Cowboys News: Possible COVID fine for Cooper, Fassel stands by Zuerlein, should Dallas sign Antonio Brown?

Twenty-two months after the pandemic started, COVID is wreaking more havoc with the Cowboys than ever. Two new starters have tested positive; they’ll join Micah Parsons in watching the season finale from home. Amari Cooper, who’s already missed time with the virus, could soon be missing a nice chunk of change for ignoring league rules about the virus. The COVID cases are already thinning the ranks of players available for Saturday’s game in Philadelphia; four additional key contributors are questionable with other issues.
Cowboys Rule Out 3 More Key Players Before Game vs. Eagles

Tyron Smith isn’t the only impact player on the Dallas Cowboys who’ll miss this Saturday’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. Moments ago, the Cowboys ruled out cornerback Trevon Diggs, safety Jayron Kearse and running back Tony Pollard for Week 18. All three players were initially listed as questionable.
