Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Amari Cooper in his Week 18 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) after a touchdown by Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (not pictured) in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Amari Cooper, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper's stat line this year shows 63 catches for 786 yards and eight touchdowns. He puts up 49.1 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 97 times.

Cooper has been the target of 97 of his team's 619 passing attempts this season, or 15.7% of the target share.

Cooper (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.4% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have thrown the football in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In his eight matchups against the Eagles, Cooper's 80 receiving yards average is 17.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (62.5).

Cooper has caught a touchdown pass against the Eagles twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 229.4 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Cooper grabbed three passes for 18 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.

Cooper has racked up 111 yards during his last three games (37.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 12 balls on 23 targets.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

