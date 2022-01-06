Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Devonta Smith in his Week 18 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) reacts after his touchdown catch against the New York Giants during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Devonta Smith's player prop betting options for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC East opponents take the field in Week 18 when Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) meet the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith has been targeted 100 times and has 61 catches, leading the Eagles with 875 receiving yards (54.7 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

Smith has been the target of 21.7% (100 total) of his team's 460 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 13.8% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have thrown the ball in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Smith put up 28 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Cowboys, 28.0 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are conceding 259.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have allowed 22 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Smith caught three passes for 54 yards (18 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.

Over his last three outings, Smith has 11 receptions (18 targets) for 174 yards and one touchdown, averaging 58.0 yards per game.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

