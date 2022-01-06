ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

By Data Skrive
 2 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Brandin Cooks in his Week 18 contest with the Houston Texans against the Tennessee Titans.

Dec 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Brandin Cooks before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes play in Week 18 when Cooks and the Houston Texans (4-12) meet the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Cooks' team-high 1,011 receiving yards (63.2 per game) have come on 87 receptions (130 targets) including six touchdowns.
  • Cooks has been the target of 130 of his team's 513 passing attempts this season, or 25.3% of the target share.
  • Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Against the Titans, Cooks has averaged 71 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 3.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cooks, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 261.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Titans have allowed 21 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the 49ers, Cooks was targeted 11 times, totaling 66 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Cooks has caught 14 passes on 21 targets for 168 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 56.0 yards in his last three games.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

