Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Brandin Cooks in his Week 18 contest with the Houston Texans against the Tennessee Titans.

Dec 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Brandin Cooks before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes play in Week 18 when Cooks and the Houston Texans (4-12) meet the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks' team-high 1,011 receiving yards (63.2 per game) have come on 87 receptions (130 targets) including six touchdowns.

Cooks has been the target of 130 of his team's 513 passing attempts this season, or 25.3% of the target share.

Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Against the Titans, Cooks has averaged 71 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 3.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooks, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 261.5 yards per game through the air.

The Titans have allowed 21 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Cooks was targeted 11 times, totaling 66 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Cooks has caught 14 passes on 21 targets for 168 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 56.0 yards in his last three games.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

