ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBIjV_0ddzOPHB00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Cordarrelle Patterson in his Week 18 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the New Orleans Saints.

Dec 26, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) reacts with guard Jalen Mayfield (77) after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed player props for Cordarrelle Patterson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Patterson has rushed 149 times for a team-high 607 yards (37.9 per game), with six touchdowns.
  • He has added 51 catches for 547 yards (34.2 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 381 times this season, and he's carried 149 of those attempts (39.1%).
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patterson's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Against the Saints, Patterson's 4.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 35.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown against the Saints.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The Saints have the NFL's fourth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 95.4 yards per game.
  • The Falcons are up against the NFL's fifth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (11 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Patterson put together a 28-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball nine times.
  • Patterson also added 24 yards on two receptions.
  • During his last three games, Patterson has 60 rushing yards on 27 carries (20.0 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Which team gets the final NFC playoff spot: 49ers or Saints?

Either the San Francisco 49ers or the New Orleans Saints will be making the NFC playoffs. With only one playoff berth left to be had, the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints have everything to play for on Sunday afternoon. While they are not facing each other head-to-head...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, plus Antonio Brown saga takes another twist, J.J. Watt improbably returning for playoffs

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not sure how it happened, but we've finally reached the end of the regular season. In less than 72 hours, not only will the regular season be over, but we'll also know who's moving on to the playoffs. If you're a fan of one of the 18 teams that won't be headed to the postseason, don't worry, we're not just going to totally ignore you next week and that's because we'll be talking plenty about offseason coaching changes along with free agency and the draft.
NFL
FanSided

5 teams who could trade for Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley this offseason

As the Atlanta Falcons and Calvin Ridley possibly move toward parting ways, these five teams should be preparing an offseason trade offer. After eventually trading Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans last offseason, the Atlanta Falcons seem to be going down a similar road with another star wide receiver. During a recent appearance with Dukes and Bell on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta, NFL Network’s Steve Wyche talked about Calvin Ridley’s future in Atlanta.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
atlantafalcons.com

Five things to watch in Falcons season finale vs. New Orleans Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Saints have a bit to play for on Sunday. The Falcons? Not so much. Regardless of the outcome, Atlanta's 2021 season ends on Sunday. However, there may be more for the Falcons to play for than you think. The Falcons could end the season on a high note by knocking the Saints out of playoff contention, keeping them below a .500 record, thus sweeping them in 2021 in the process. Or the result could be the opposite, with the Falcons dropping to 7-10 on the season and remaining in third place in the division.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mayfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#The New Orleans Saints#The Detroit Lions#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Fox
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
Yardbarker

Derrick Henry’s Return Is Almost Unfair

The Tennessee Titans have been teasing Derrick Henry’s return via their social media accounts. The rest of the league, especially teams bound for the AFC playoffs, can only shake their heads in disbelief as the reigning Offensive Player of the Year takes the field sooner than later. The Titans...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy