Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Cordarrelle Patterson in his Week 18 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the New Orleans Saints.

Dec 26, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) reacts with guard Jalen Mayfield (77) after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed player props for Cordarrelle Patterson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has rushed 149 times for a team-high 607 yards (37.9 per game), with six touchdowns.

He has added 51 catches for 547 yards (34.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 381 times this season, and he's carried 149 of those attempts (39.1%).

The Falcons have called a pass in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patterson's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Against the Saints, Patterson's 4.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 35.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown against the Saints.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints have the NFL's fourth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 95.4 yards per game.

The Falcons are up against the NFL's fifth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (11 this season).

Recent Performances

Patterson put together a 28-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball nine times.

Patterson also added 24 yards on two receptions.

During his last three games, Patterson has 60 rushing yards on 27 carries (20.0 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive