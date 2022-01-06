Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Davante Adams in his Week 18 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions.

Davante Adams has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Adams and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams' 1,498 receiving yards (93.6 per game) are tops amongst the Packers. He's been targeted 162 times, and has 117 catches and 11 touchdowns.

So far this season, 29.0% of the 558 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.

Adams has seen the ball thrown his way 27 times in the red zone this season, 24.8% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Adams' 55.6 receiving yards per game in his 11 matchups against the Lions are 10.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In 11 matchups versus the Lions, Adams has had a TD catch five times, including multiple scores in one game.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The Lions are conceding 255.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Lions have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Adams caught 11 passes for 136 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 14 times.

During his last three games, Adams' 27 receptions (on 34 targets) have led to 294 receiving yards (98.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

