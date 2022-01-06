ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Davante Adams in his Week 18 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions.

Dec 25, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after the Packers beat the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Davante Adams has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Adams and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Adams' 1,498 receiving yards (93.6 per game) are tops amongst the Packers. He's been targeted 162 times, and has 117 catches and 11 touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 29.0% of the 558 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.
  • Adams has seen the ball thrown his way 27 times in the red zone this season, 24.8% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Adams' 55.6 receiving yards per game in his 11 matchups against the Lions are 10.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In 11 matchups versus the Lions, Adams has had a TD catch five times, including multiple scores in one game.
  • Note: Adams' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The Lions are conceding 255.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Lions have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Adams caught 11 passes for 136 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 14 times.
  • During his last three games, Adams' 27 receptions (on 34 targets) have led to 294 receiving yards (98.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Sports Illustrated

