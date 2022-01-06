ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kenny Golladay in his Week 18 contest with the New York Giants against the Washington Football Team.

Sep 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) carries the ball after a reception as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) tackles during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kenny Golladay, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Golladay and the New York Giants (4-12) meet the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Golladay has been targeted 71 times and has 34 catches, leading the Giants with 499 receiving yards (31.2 ypg).
  • So far this season, 12.6% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Golladay's way.
  • Golladay has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his three matchups against the Football Team, Golladay's 33 receiving yards average is 3.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
  • Golladay, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Golladay will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (276.1 yards allowed per game).
  • At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Golladay did not have a catch in last week's game against the Bears.
  • Golladay's stat line in his last three games includes six grabs for 75 yards. He put up 25.0 yards per game, and was targeted 17 times.

Golladay's New York Teammates

