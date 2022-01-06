Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Marvin Jones Jr. in his Week 18 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts.

Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Marvin Jones Jr. ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) take on the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has 66 catches (112 targets) and a team-high 744 receiving yards (46.5 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

Jones has been the target of 112 of his team's 572 passing attempts this season, or 19.6% of the target share.

Jones (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Jones is averaging 53 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Colts, 6.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).

In three matchups versus the Colts, Jones has had a TD catch once (including multiple scores in that game).

Note: Jones' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The 248.8 yards per game the Colts are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

With 30 passing TDs conceded this year, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Jones was targeted six times and racked up 46 yards on two receptions.

Jones has totaled 134 receiving yards (44.7 per game), reeling in 12 balls on 23 targets in his last three games.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

