Suspect wanted in Young Dolph murder

By Destinee Hannah, Stuart Rucker, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eCNkk_0ddzOK6m00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — U.S. Marshals, the Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are offering a reward for a suspect wanted in the murder of rapper Young Dolph.

According to a press release, Justin Johnson, 23, is wanted for shooting and killing Young Dolph on Nov. 17 at a cookie shop in Memphis.

Police issued a warrant for Johnson for first-degree murder. Johnson also has a warrant for violation of federal supervised release.

According to law enforcement, Johnson is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall weighing about 190 pounds. He also has the name “Jaiya” tattooed on his right arm.

Rapper Young Dolph dead in Memphis shooting

U.S. Marshals are offering up to $10,000 and MPD and Crime Stoppers are offering up to $2,500 for Johnson’s arrest. Johnson has also been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted” list.

Young Dolph was born in Chicago and moved to Memphis with his parents when he was 2. He released numerous mixtapes, starting with 2008′s “Paper Route Campaign,” and multiple studio albums, including his 2016 debut “King of Memphis.” He also collaborated on other mixtapes and albums with fellow rappers Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AL7sP_0ddzOK6m00
Young Dolph, seen here in June performing at the Staples Center in LA, was killed during a shooting at a cookie shop, a law enforcement source confirmed. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Known for his depictions of tough street life and his independent approach to the music business, Young Dolph was admired for charitable works in Memphis. He organized Thanksgiving turkey giveaways, donated thousands of dollars to high schools, and paid rent and covered funeral costs for people in the Castalia Heights neighborhood where he was raised.

He had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020′s “Rich Slave” peaking at No. 4. He was 36 when he was killed.

If you have any information about Johnson’s whereabouts, you are urged to call U.S. Marshals at (901)-275-4562, (901)-601-1575, or (731)-571-0280. You can also submit a tip at https://www.usmarshals.gov/

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

