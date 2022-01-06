D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for D'Onta Foreman in his Week 18 contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Houston Texans.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) celebrates after scoring during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on D'Onta Foreman's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South foes square off in Week 18 when Foreman and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Foreman has 497 rushing yards (62.1 ypg) on 112 carries, with three touchdowns.

He also has 108 receiving yards (13.5 per game) on eight catches.

He has received 112 of his team's 519 carries this season (21.6%).

The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Foreman's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

Against the Texans, Foreman's 12.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 52.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games against the Texans Foreman has not run for a touchdown.

The Texans give up 143.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense.

The Titans are up against the NFL's 31st-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (25 this season).

Recent Performances

Foreman put together a 132-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball 26 times (averaging 5.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Foreman has 257 yards on 57 carries (85.7 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive