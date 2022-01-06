ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09QX5P_0ddzOJE300

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for D'Onta Foreman in his Week 18 contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Houston Texans.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) celebrates after scoring during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on D'Onta Foreman's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South foes square off in Week 18 when Foreman and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Foreman has 497 rushing yards (62.1 ypg) on 112 carries, with three touchdowns.
  • He also has 108 receiving yards (13.5 per game) on eight catches.
  • He has received 112 of his team's 519 carries this season (21.6%).
  • The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Foreman's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Against the Texans, Foreman's 12.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 52.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games against the Texans Foreman has not run for a touchdown.
  • The Texans give up 143.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense.
  • The Titans are up against the NFL's 31st-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (25 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Foreman put together a 132-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball 26 times (averaging 5.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Foreman has 257 yards on 57 carries (85.7 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Music City Miracles

Titans rule Derrick Henry OUT, waive RB Jeremy McNichols, other roster moves explained

The Tennessee Titans did NOT activate Derrick Henry in time for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Houston Texans, and he’s officially been ruled OUT of the contest. Henry will return in the playoffs. This was always the expected outcome. Henry had been designated to return from injured reserve...
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs Playoff Scenarios: We Did the Math So You Don't Have To

Now that we're entering the final week of the 2021 regular season, the first-ever Week 18, the playoffs are approaching and the scenarios are finally starting to narrow into something comprehendible. There are still many different things that can happen, as eight different games this week can affect the Chiefs' seeding and potential wild card opponent. Let's take a look at both the most likely and most wild potential scenarios for the Chiefs heading into next week!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'onta Foreman
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Cbs#Afc South#The Texans Foreman
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Sends 3-Word Message Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning. Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger ruining Steelers future on way out the door

Ben Roethlisberger gave a vote of confidence to his potential replacement in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. That’s not a good thing for the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his memorable Heinz Field sendoff. Roethlisberger’s Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a memorable night on the North Shore. It’s likely the best moment of the Steelers season, given they’re unlikely to make the playoffs barring a win and loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy