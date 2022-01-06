ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEKp2_0ddzOILK00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Aaron Rodgers in his Week 18 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is swarmed by teammates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns during their football game Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The touchdown pass by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gave the all-time leader in passing touchdowns in franchise history. Mjs Apc Packvsbrowns 1225210401djp

Aaron Rodgers has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (13-3) and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North foes at Ford Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Rodgers has passed for 3,977 yards while completing 68.6% of his throws (352-of-513), with 35 touchdowns and four interceptions (248.6 yards per game).
  • He has added 94 rushing yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
  • The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Rodgers has thrown 107 passes in the red zone this season, 56.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Rodgers' matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In nine matchups against the Lions, Rodgers averaged 262.7 passing yards per game, 52.2 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes in eight of those matchups against the Lions.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The 255.6 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 28 passing TDs allowed this season, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Rodgers put together a 288-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 76.3% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • Rodgers has passed for 758 yards while completing 73.8% of his throws (76-of-103), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions (252.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
AceShowbiz

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Have 'Non-Traditional Relationship'

The 'Divergent' actress and the Green Bay Packers quarterback, who announced engagement this year, reportedly have 'a different, non-traditional relationship.'. AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley and her husband-to-be Aaron Rodgers have an atypical relationship, a source claimed. "They have a different, non-traditional relationship," a source close to the "Divergent" actress told PEOPLE.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Aaron Rodgers Responds To Report That He'll Boycott The Super Bowl

Over the past few months, Aaron Rodgers has made his thoughts on COVID-19 crystal clear. Rodgers acknowledges that the pandemic is, indeed, happening, however, he is refusing to take the vaccine. Rodgers claims he is allergic to mRNA vaccines, and he is also adamant that the mainstream media is trying to suppress information about alternative medicine. These stances have been fairly unpopular amongst analysts, although fans are mostly split down the middle.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Detroit Lions#The Cleveland Browns#Fox#Nfc North
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers seems to make future plans clear

To say that this has been one of the most interesting seasons in Aaron Rodger’s NFL career might be an understatement. While the reigning MVP has certainly made a lot of headlines for things he’s said and done off the field this year, it’s hard to deny that he has left it all on the field, leading the Green Bay Packers to the best record in the league with one week left until the playoffs. He even passed Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes thrown in franchise history, cementing his place alongside the legend who came before him.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Make Decision On Aaron Rodgers For Season Finale

The Green Bay Packers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, meaning this Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions is nothing more than a dress rehearsal for the playoffs. Since the Packers will receive a first-round bye for this year’s playoffs, Aaron Rodgers doesn’t necessarily have...
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers officially release Antonio Brown after wild saga, plus NFL eyeing backup locations for Super Bowl

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Actually, we might have to start calling this the "Antonio Brown Newsletter" because I feel like that's all we've been talking about this week and let me just say, that won't be changing today. Brown decided to release a lengthy statement Wednesday night where he went into detail on all his issues with the Buccaneers, and then Tampa Bay responded less than 24 hours later by doing their own release: They released him. Neither of those things was too surprising, though. The surprising part came Thursday morning when he decided to turn on Tom Brady, who I'm pretty sure was his only NFL friend left in the world.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLions

Odds Lions Defeat Green Bay Packers in Week 18

The Lions (2-13-1) close out the 2021 season this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field. Despite the Packers having nothing left to play for, after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC portion of the playoffs a week ago against the Minnesota Vikings, they reportedly still plan to play their starters in Week 18 against Detroit.
NFL
NBC Sports

Boomer Esiason has a source who says Aaron Rodgers will threaten Super Bowl boycott

Hub Arkush may have some company in the Aaron Rodgers “absolute bum” category. (I’ve been there for about a decade. You get used to it.) Via the @BackAftaThis Twitter account, Boomer Esiason shared this morning on his WFAN radio show a text from a source who claims that Rodgers will threaten to boycott the Super Bowl (the Packers would first have to make it, of course) if the NFL doesn’t eliminate some of the COVID protocols. Rodgers particularly doesn’t like the rule that compels testing of asymptomatic players.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Aaron Rodgers Drama

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews faced some criticism on social media for their postgame hug earlier this season. Earlier this season, Rodgers and Andrews were seen hugging following their postgame interview. While Rodgers and Andrews are friends, many mocked them for hugging after they had to stand more than six feet apart during their postgame interview.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy