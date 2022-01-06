Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Aaron Rodgers in his Week 18 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is swarmed by teammates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns during their football game Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The touchdown pass by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gave the all-time leader in passing touchdowns in franchise history. Mjs Apc Packvsbrowns 1225210401djp

Aaron Rodgers has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (13-3) and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North foes at Ford Field.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers has passed for 3,977 yards while completing 68.6% of his throws (352-of-513), with 35 touchdowns and four interceptions (248.6 yards per game).

He has added 94 rushing yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.

The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Rodgers has thrown 107 passes in the red zone this season, 56.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Detroit

In nine matchups against the Lions, Rodgers averaged 262.7 passing yards per game, 52.2 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.

Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes in eight of those matchups against the Lions.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 255.6 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

With 28 passing TDs allowed this season, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

Rodgers put together a 288-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 76.3% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.

Rodgers has passed for 758 yards while completing 73.8% of his throws (76-of-103), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions (252.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

