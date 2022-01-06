ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Russell Gage in his Week 18 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the New Orleans Saints.

Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (14) catches the ball over San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) for a touchdown during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Before Russell Gage hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Gage and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Gage's 57 catches have gotten him 644 yards (40.3 per game) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 81 times.
  • So far this season, 15.0% of the 540 passes thrown by his team have gone Gage's way.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Gage has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have run 58.6% passing plays and 41.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In his seven matchups against the Saints, Gage's 35.4 receiving yards average is 18.1 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
  • Gage has caught a touchdown pass against the Saints twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Saints are allowing 244.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 19 passing TDs allowed this season, the Saints defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bills last week, Gage was targeted five times and totaled 50 yards on three receptions.
  • During his last three games, Gage has caught 15 passes on 22 targets for 180 yards and one touchdown, averaging 60.0 yards per game.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

