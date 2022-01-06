Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Aaron Jones in his Week 18 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Aaron Jones celebrate a second-quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions during their Sept. 20 game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Apc Packers Vs Lions 0331 092021wag

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Aaron Jones, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Jones' Green Bay Packers (13-3) and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has had 171 carries for a team-leading 799 rushing yards (49.9 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He's also caught 52 passes for 391 yards (24.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

He has handled 171, or 40.8%, of his team's 419 rushing attempts this season.

The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Jones' 62.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Lions are 26.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of eight games versus the Lions Jones has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The Lions have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 135.9 yards per game.

Jones and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (18).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Vikings, Jones picked up 76 yards on eight carries (averaging 9.5 yards per attempt).

He also caught five passes for 30 yards.

Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 200 yards (66.7 per game) on 33 carries.

He's also caught 12 passes for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive