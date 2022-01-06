ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Devontae Booker in his Week 18 contest with the New York Giants against the Washington Football Team.

Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) carries the ball past Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) as guard Will Hernandez (71) blocks during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Devontae Booker before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Booker's New York Giants (4-12) and the Washington Football Team (6-10) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East foes at MetLife Stadium.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Booker has racked up a team-high 579 rushing yards (36.2 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 38 catches for 256 yards (16.0 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • His team has run the ball 394 times this season, and he's taken 137 of those attempts (34.8%).
  • The Giants have thrown the football in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his two career matchups against the Football Team, Booker averaged 28 rushing yards per game, 7.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games against the Football Team Booker has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • Booker will go up against a Football Team squad that allows 105.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Football Team are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bears, Booker picked up 46 yards on 18 carries.
  • Over his last three outings, Booker has rushed for 147 yards (49.0 per game) on 32 carries.

Booker's New York Teammates

