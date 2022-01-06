ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38E3zf_0ddzOEoQ00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kareem Hunt in his Week 18 contest with the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) rushes during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Kareem Hunt before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. AFC North opponents square off in Week 18 when Hunt's Cleveland Browns (7-9) hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Hunt has put up 386 rushing yards on 78 carries (24.1 yards per game) with five touchdowns this season.
  • He's also caught 22 passes for 174 yards (10.9 per game).
  • He has received 78 of his team's 444 carries this season (17.6%).
  • The Browns have run 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hunt's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Hunt's 46.7 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Bengals are 19.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three of six games versus the Bengals Hunt has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bengals are fifth in the NFL, allowing 96.1 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Steelers.
  • During his last three games, Hunt has 0 rushing yards (0.0 per game) on zero carries.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Browns Get Worrisome Update On Nick Chubb

Ever since Monday night when Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was not in the Steelers’ game at critical moments, fans have been concerned about what is going on with Chubb. After the game, Coach Stefanski admitted that Chubb suffered a rib injury during the game and needed rest.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
FanSided

5 quarterbacks Browns can sign/draft to replace Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make this offseason regarding Baker Mayfield. Four years into the Baker Mayfield era of Cleveland Browns football and it still remains to be seen if he is worth investing in as a franchise quarterback. Though he is closer to Case Keenum than...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns QB identifies the biggest problem in Cleveland

A former Browns quarterback identified what he believes is a big problem in Cleveland that hinders the team. This week, longtime Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote an article asserting that Baker Mayfield has issues with the team’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski. She even said Mayfield would consider asking for a trade if things don’t change to his liking.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Maryland State
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Myles Garrett drops strong take on Jadeveon Clowney’s future after missing playoffs

The Cleveland Browns are arguably the biggest disappointment in the NFL in the 2021 season. They were supposed to build on a fantastic 2020 campaign in which they made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 season, especially after acquiring Jadeveon Clowney in the offseason to give Cleveland’s defense a much-needed shot in the arm. But even a pass rush that features both Clowney and Garrett was not enough to push the Browns into the next level.
NFL
FanSided

Fed up Baker Mayfield reacts to Mary Kay Cabot Browns’ report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was fed up with a report from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, and took to Twitter to call out the long time reporter’s Wednesday night tweet detailing a rift between he and Kevin Stefanski as “Clickbait.”. In the article (subscription required), Cabot used...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names The “Likely” Outcome For Baker Mayfield

There’s been a lot of chatter about Baker Mayfield’s future with the Cleveland Browns over the past few weeks. All the rumors surrounding Mayfield escalated after Mary Kay Cabot reported there’s tension growing between the former No. 1 overall pick and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. According to Cabot, Mayfield has reportedly felt that Stefanski’s playcalling “didn’t always put him in position to succeed or play to his strengths.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Baltimore Ravens#Fox#Afc North#Bengals Hunt
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Message For Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has once again become one of the most polarizing players in the NFL. Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns quarterback got into it with Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Cabot had reported Mayfield could end up requesting a trade this coming off-season. The former No. 1 overall pick called the report “click-bait.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy