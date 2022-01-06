Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kareem Hunt in his Week 18 contest with the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) rushes during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Kareem Hunt before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. AFC North opponents square off in Week 18 when Hunt's Cleveland Browns (7-9) hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hunt has put up 386 rushing yards on 78 carries (24.1 yards per game) with five touchdowns this season.

He's also caught 22 passes for 174 yards (10.9 per game).

He has received 78 of his team's 444 carries this season (17.6%).

The Browns have run 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Hunt's 46.7 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Bengals are 19.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three of six games versus the Bengals Hunt has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bengals are fifth in the NFL, allowing 96.1 yards per game.

The Bengals have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Steelers.

During his last three games, Hunt has 0 rushing yards (0.0 per game) on zero carries.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

