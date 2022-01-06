ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

By Data Skrive
 2 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Devonta Freeman in his Week 18 contest with the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman (33) rushes during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Devonta Freeman for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Freeman has rushed for 555 yards on 128 carries (34.7 yards per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 32 catches for 184 yards (11.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 128, or 26.6%, of his team's 481 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Freeman's 42 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Steelers are 10.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of two games versus the Steelers Freeman has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Steelers are 31st in the league, conceding 139.6 yards per game.
  • This season the Steelers have given up 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Rams, Freeman ran for 76 yards on 14 carries (averaging 5.4 yards per carry).
  • Freeman has run for 115 yards on 26 carries (38.3 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger ruining Steelers future on way out the door

Ben Roethlisberger gave a vote of confidence to his potential replacement in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. That’s not a good thing for the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his memorable Heinz Field sendoff. Roethlisberger’s Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a memorable night on the North Shore. It’s likely the best moment of the Steelers season, given they’re unlikely to make the playoffs barring a win and loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Share Latest On Lamar Jackson’s Status

Lamar Jackson has been doing his best to get back for the Baltimore Ravens pivotal Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. But for the second day in a row, the team had unfortunate news to share about its starting quarterback. According to the Ravens injury report, Jackson did...
NFL
State
Maryland State
Fox Sports Radio

Lamar Jackson's Future with the Ravens is Less Certain Than You Think

Doug Gottleib: "I wonder what the Ravens' future with Lamar Jackson looks like. Because John Harbaugh, by his words, seems to be completely in. The front office, by their words, seem to be completely in. But wouldn't this be doubling down on a guy who, though is a complete freak talent and by all accounts is the leader of that franchise, isn't he hurt? Plus, running quarterbacks get hurt more often and eventually lose that step and now they get hit more often. And you've used all your resources to put a great offense around him and you haven't gotten better output. Isn't there that same ceiling that sits there as there is for Jimmy G?"
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Here’s How The Ravens Can Still Make The Playoffs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With all the major injuries and quarterback Lamar Jackson’s uncertain status for Sunday’s Week 18 finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, many Ravens fans are no doubt looking ahead to 2022. But there’s still a chance the Ravens could slip into the playoffs, and the odds are better than Lloyd Christmas’. First and foremost, the Ravens (8-8) need to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium. Then, in the words of defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, “we just need a three-game parlay to hit.” "The resiliency of all these players. The toughness, the fight." pic.twitter.com/S3ckCQ24Y3 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 6,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers add 2 more starters to Reserve/COVID-19 list

First it was cornerback Joe Haden and now the Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that two offensive starters have been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of this week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The team announced on Thursday that starting center Kendrick Green and starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Ravens vs. Steelers – Thursday

Did Not Participate: CB Anthony Averett (ribs/chest); NT Brandon Williams (NIR-rest); QB Lamar Jackson (ankle); OLB Odafe Oweh (foot); T Alejandro Villanueva (NIR-rest); RB Devonta Freeman (NIR-rest); WR Marquise Brown (ankle); G Ben Cleveland (head) Limited Participation: G Ben Powers (foot); T Patrick Mekari (hand) Full Participation: C Bradley Bozeman...
NFL
