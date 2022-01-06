Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Devonta Freeman in his Week 18 contest with the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Devonta Freeman for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freeman has rushed for 555 yards on 128 carries (34.7 yards per game), with five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 32 catches for 184 yards (11.5 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 128, or 26.6%, of his team's 481 rushing attempts this season.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Freeman's 42 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Steelers are 10.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of two games versus the Steelers Freeman has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Steelers are 31st in the league, conceding 139.6 yards per game.

This season the Steelers have given up 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Rams, Freeman ran for 76 yards on 14 carries (averaging 5.4 yards per carry).

Freeman has run for 115 yards on 26 carries (38.3 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

