Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

By Data Skrive
 2 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kirk Cousins in his Week 18 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Chicago Bears.

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kirk Cousins, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) meet the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Cousins has thrown for 3,971 yards (248.2 ypg), completing 66.4% of his passes and tossing 30 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 28 times for 116 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.3 yards per game.
  • The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while running the ball 42.3% of the time.
  • Cousins accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 539 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In eight matchups against the Bears, Cousins averaged 193.4 passing yards per game, 64.1 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cousins threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in four of those matchups against the Bears.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • The 210.8 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Cousins did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
  • Cousins has racked up 402 passing yards (134.0 per game) and has a 62.9% completion percentage (39-for-62) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

