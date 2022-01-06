Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kirk Cousins in his Week 18 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Chicago Bears.

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kirk Cousins, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) meet the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins has thrown for 3,971 yards (248.2 ypg), completing 66.4% of his passes and tossing 30 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 28 times for 116 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.3 yards per game.

The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while running the ball 42.3% of the time.

Cousins accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 539 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Chicago

In eight matchups against the Bears, Cousins averaged 193.4 passing yards per game, 64.1 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cousins threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in four of those matchups against the Bears.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

The 210.8 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

Cousins did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.

Cousins has racked up 402 passing yards (134.0 per game) and has a 62.9% completion percentage (39-for-62) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

