Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jamaal Williams in his Week 18 contest with the Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers.

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) defend during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Jamaal Williams ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Williams and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Williams has 558 rushing yards on 140 attempts (34.9 yards per carry), and three touchdowns.
  • And he has added 25 catches for 148 yards (9.3 per game).
  • He has handled 140, or 34.9%, of his team's 401 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Lions, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Williams' 25 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Packers are 17.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Packers.
  • Williams will go up against a Packers squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Seahawks, Williams ran the ball 11 times for 22 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Williams also put up 22 yards on three receptions.
  • Williams has 99 rushing yards (33.0 ypg) on 30 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

3 Vikings free agents that could follow Mike Zimmer if he’s fired

The Minnesota Vikings could be getting ready to move on from Mike Zimmer in 2022. If they do, which free agents could follow him elsewhere?. Could the Minnesota Vikings be moving on from Mike Zimmer in the coming days? That remains to be seen, but Zimmer has been the Vikings’ head coach since 2014. He’s been there through some of the franchise’s best seasons but in the NFL, the ultimate goal is exactly that.
NFL
