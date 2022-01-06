Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jamaal Williams in his Week 18 contest with the Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers.

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) defend during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Jamaal Williams ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Williams and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 558 rushing yards on 140 attempts (34.9 yards per carry), and three touchdowns.

And he has added 25 catches for 148 yards (9.3 per game).

He has handled 140, or 34.9%, of his team's 401 rushing attempts this season.

The Lions, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Williams' 25 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Packers are 17.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Packers.

Williams will go up against a Packers squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Seahawks, Williams ran the ball 11 times for 22 yards and scored one touchdown.

Williams also put up 22 yards on three receptions.

Williams has 99 rushing yards (33.0 ypg) on 30 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive