Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Laquon Treadwell in his Week 18 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dec 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (18) reacts after a catch against New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (37) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Laquon Treadwell will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Treadwell's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) play the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Treadwell has also tacked on 410 yards on 30 grabs. He has been targeted 46 times and averages 25.6 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 8.0% of the 572 passes thrown by his team have gone Treadwell's way.
  • Treadwell has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Against the Colts, Treadwell racked up 18 receiving yards in lone career matchup, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Colts.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 248.8 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Patriots, Treadwell was targeted six times and racked up six catches for 87 yards.
  • Treadwell has tacked on 16 grabs for 198 yards during his last three games. He was targeted 20 times and put up 66.0 receiving yards per game.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

