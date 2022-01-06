Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Laquon Treadwell in his Week 18 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dec 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (18) reacts after a catch against New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (37) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Laquon Treadwell will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Treadwell's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) play the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Treadwell has also tacked on 410 yards on 30 grabs. He has been targeted 46 times and averages 25.6 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 8.0% of the 572 passes thrown by his team have gone Treadwell's way.

Treadwell has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Against the Colts, Treadwell racked up 18 receiving yards in lone career matchup, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Colts.

The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 248.8 yards per game through the air.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Patriots, Treadwell was targeted six times and racked up six catches for 87 yards.

Treadwell has tacked on 16 grabs for 198 yards during his last three games. He was targeted 20 times and put up 66.0 receiving yards per game.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

