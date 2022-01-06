ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Dalvin Cook in his Week 18 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Chicago Bears.

Dec 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (44) celebrates after tackling Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) for a loss in the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Dalvin Cook for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Cook's team-high 1,080 rushing yards (67.5 per game) have come on 235 carries, with six touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 33 passes for 221 yards (13.8 per game).
  • He has received 235 of his team's 427 carries this season (55.0%).
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Cook has averaged 57.6 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bears, 32.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook, in seven matchups against the Bears, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
  • Cook will go up against a Bears squad that allows 126.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Vikings are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Cook carried the ball nine times for 13 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Cook has rushed for 102 yards (34.0 per game) on 37 carries.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

