Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Dalvin Cook in his Week 18 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Chicago Bears.

Dec 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (44) celebrates after tackling Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) for a loss in the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Dalvin Cook for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook's team-high 1,080 rushing yards (67.5 per game) have come on 235 carries, with six touchdowns.

He's also caught 33 passes for 221 yards (13.8 per game).

He has received 235 of his team's 427 carries this season (55.0%).

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Cook has averaged 57.6 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bears, 32.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook, in seven matchups against the Bears, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.

Cook will go up against a Bears squad that allows 126.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

The Vikings are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Cook carried the ball nine times for 13 yards.

Over his last three outings, Cook has rushed for 102 yards (34.0 per game) on 37 carries.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

