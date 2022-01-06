David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for David Johnson in his Week 18 contest with the Houston Texans against the Tennessee Titans.

Sep 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) celebrates with quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) after scoring on a touchdown reception during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for David Johnson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Johnson and the Houston Texans (4-12) meet the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Johnson has run for 200 yards on 62 carries (12.5 ypg).

And he has caught 29 passes for 217 yards (13.6 per game) with one TD.

His team has run the ball 399 times this season, and he's handled 62 of those attempts (15.5%).

The Texans have thrown the ball in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Johnson's 53 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Titans are 35.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Johnson, in three matchups against the Titans, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.

Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are second in the NFL, giving up 85.9 yards per game.

The Titans have given up 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the 49ers.

Over his last three games, Johnson has rushed for 24 yards on six carries (8.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Johnson's Houston Teammates

