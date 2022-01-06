ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cTUAH_0ddzO7ia00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for David Johnson in his Week 18 contest with the Houston Texans against the Tennessee Titans.

Sep 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) celebrates with quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) after scoring on a touchdown reception during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for David Johnson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Johnson and the Houston Texans (4-12) meet the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Johnson has run for 200 yards on 62 carries (12.5 ypg).
  • And he has caught 29 passes for 217 yards (13.6 per game) with one TD.
  • His team has run the ball 399 times this season, and he's handled 62 of those attempts (15.5%).
  • The Texans have thrown the ball in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Johnson's 53 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Titans are 35.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Johnson, in three matchups against the Titans, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are second in the NFL, giving up 85.9 yards per game.
  • The Titans have given up 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the 49ers.
  • Over his last three games, Johnson has rushed for 24 yards on six carries (8.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Johnson's Houston Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Thinks Russell Wilson Should Play With 1 Team Next Season

Ever since last offseason, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been mentioned in trade rumors. With the 2022 offseason approaching very soon, those rumors are starting to heat up again. During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on Wilson’s future in...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Cbs#Afc South
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, plus Antonio Brown saga takes another twist, J.J. Watt improbably returning for playoffs

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not sure how it happened, but we've finally reached the end of the regular season. In less than 72 hours, not only will the regular season be over, but we'll also know who's moving on to the playoffs. If you're a fan of one of the 18 teams that won't be headed to the postseason, don't worry, we're not just going to totally ignore you next week and that's because we'll be talking plenty about offseason coaching changes along with free agency and the draft.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Lamar Jackson News

Lamar Jackson continues to battle through a significant ankle injury. After missing the last three games with a high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 14, the. quarterback has now missed two straight practices in Week 18. With Lamar Jackson out, the Ravens have lost five straight contests. As a result,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Former Tom Brady teammate isn’t having it with Antonio Brown comments

Antonio Brown has made a lot of questionable comments over the past day, and it was only a matter of time before someone called him out about what he said about Tom Brady. Antonio Brown is burning bridges as fast as he can on his exit tour from the Buccaneers. Even Tom Brady can’t escape the criticism, which is strange considering what Brady did for Brown to get this opportunity.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Takes Another Shot At Matt Nagy?

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Bears make decision on former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields

A day after head coach Matt Nagy said Justin Fields was set to start, the worst-case scenario came to fruition. Fields has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will likely be out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. With him likely out, that means one of Andy Dalton...
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger ruining Steelers future on way out the door

Ben Roethlisberger gave a vote of confidence to his potential replacement in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. That’s not a good thing for the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his memorable Heinz Field sendoff. Roethlisberger’s Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a memorable night on the North Shore. It’s likely the best moment of the Steelers season, given they’re unlikely to make the playoffs barring a win and loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Announce Notable Quarterback Move

The Jaguars are going to be down at least one quarterback for this Sunday’s game against the Colts. Trevor Lawrence is still going to start but backup C.J. Beathard has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Dawuane Smoot has also been activated off the list. As of right now,...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy