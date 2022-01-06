ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Schefter Reveals Serious Knee Injury, Possibly Suffered During ‘Griddy’ Dance

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter is among the most prolific league insiders working in sports media today. But a professional dancer, he is not. And with his big reveal on Wednesday, it appears his amateur dancing days will be put on hold for a while.

Schefter revealed that he suffered a torn meniscus in his knee, an injury he suspects occurred when he attempted to do the “griddy” dance at Soldier Field two weeks ago. The news was officially broken by Schefter’s ESPN colleague, Marcus Spears.

Before an MRI revealed the torn meniscus, Schefter feared the injury was actually to his ACL. It’s still unclear whether or not he will require surgery to fix the knee, but he said during an appearance on NFL on ESPN that the injury won’t keep him away from work.

“We don’t know that (the injury happened during the griddy),” Schefter said. “I’m presuming, because it was shortly after that my knee started bothering me. So it can’t be proven that it was from that ... I may be hurt, but I’m not on the injury report.”

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

