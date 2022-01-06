Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Marquise Brown in his Week 18 contest with the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) makes a one-handed catch against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Marquise Brown, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Brown's Baltimore Ravens (8-8) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has put up 981 yards (on 88 catches) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 138 times, and is averaging 61.3 yards per game.

Brown has been the target of 23.8% (138 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.

Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 19.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In his five matchups against the Steelers, Brown's 36 receiving yards average is 25.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).

Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 239.8 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams last week, Brown was targeted eight times and totaled 28 yards on three receptions.

During his last three games, Brown's 18 receptions are good enough for 115 yards (38.3 ypg). He's been targeted 31 times.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive