ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IC5TR_0ddzO3Bg00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Marquise Brown in his Week 18 contest with the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) makes a one-handed catch against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Marquise Brown, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Brown's Baltimore Ravens (8-8) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Brown has put up 981 yards (on 88 catches) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 138 times, and is averaging 61.3 yards per game.
  • Brown has been the target of 23.8% (138 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
  • Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 19.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In his five matchups against the Steelers, Brown's 36 receiving yards average is 25.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).
  • Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 239.8 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams last week, Brown was targeted eight times and totaled 28 yards on three receptions.
  • During his last three games, Brown's 18 receptions are good enough for 115 yards (38.3 ypg). He's been targeted 31 times.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger ruining Steelers future on way out the door

Ben Roethlisberger gave a vote of confidence to his potential replacement in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. That’s not a good thing for the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his memorable Heinz Field sendoff. Roethlisberger’s Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a memorable night on the North Shore. It’s likely the best moment of the Steelers season, given they’re unlikely to make the playoffs barring a win and loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Maryland State
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Pittsburgh#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Cbs#Afc North
letsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Takes Another Shot At Matt Nagy?

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
FanSided

Former Tom Brady teammate isn’t having it with Antonio Brown comments

Antonio Brown has made a lot of questionable comments over the past day, and it was only a matter of time before someone called him out about what he said about Tom Brady. Antonio Brown is burning bridges as fast as he can on his exit tour from the Buccaneers. Even Tom Brady can’t escape the criticism, which is strange considering what Brady did for Brown to get this opportunity.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Amari Cooper Facing Potential Fine From The NFL

Over the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have placed several star players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Among them was star linebacker Micah Parsons, who will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He attended a Dallas Mavericks game earlier in the week. Just a few days later, Parsons tested positive for the virus.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Mike McCarthy Tonight

Dallas Cowboys fans are furious with head coach Mike McCarthy right now. The Cowboys won the NFC East a few weeks ago and locked up a spot in the postseason, as a result. Despite not having much to play for on Saturday night vs. the Eagles, McCarthy opted to keep his starters in the game for a good portion of it.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy