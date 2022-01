Sign up for our newsletter and get the news delivered to your mailbox every weekday. As the Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin once sang, “Sisters Are Doin’ It For Themselves” in the all-female spy thriller “The 355” directed by Simon Kinberg (“Dark Phoenix”) featuring an all-star cast led by Jessica Chastain who also serves as a producer on the film. The plot involves a rogue tech device that in the wrong hands could, you guessed it, wreak havoc on the world. It’s up to five operatives from various worldwide intelligence agencies to stop the baddies. Unfortunately, the formula doesn’t work as well as “Ocean’s 8” thanks to the lackluster script (these ladies deserve better) but seeing Chastain and tough-as-steel Diane Kruger go at it leads to a few electrifying moments in this otherwise average film.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO