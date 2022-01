A few years ago, when Docker was emerging and very few people were using it, I started to work in a company where everything had been built in Docker. Over the years, I’ve learned how to set up Docker in a way it’s easy to use without needing to know every detail - which is interesting anyway-. Today I want to give you an easy-to-use template in order to use Docker with PHP, explained so you can understand how it works in just 10 minutes. The file structure is set up in a file called docker-compose.yaml.

