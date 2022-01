The ‘Cute Animal Pillow with Blanket’ is the perfect home accessory as it is a two-in-one. The animal pillow has a zipper at the opening that contains a blanket inside. It is perfect for on-the-go uses as well as its compact design will allow users to carry it around with ease. It is also great for children as their love and affinity for plush toys are apparent, and the practicality of the Cute Animal Pillow with Blanket is unmatched. Consumers can pick between four simple and distinct animal styles: cat, whale, fox, or sheep.

