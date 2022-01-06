ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Gilbert School closed Thursday and Friday due to ‘staff shortages’ and ‘illness,’ school official says

By Liz Hardaway
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTED — The Gilbert School will be closed Thursday and Friday due to staff shortages and illness, according to a school official. Greg Shugrue, the head of school,...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

Without enough staff due to COVID-19, Danbury schools canceled for remainder of the week

Danbury schools are closed Thursday and Friday while they face staffing and transportation issues, largely tied to COVID-19. School Superintendent Kevin Walston notified parents Wednesday night of the plan. The district initially planned to institute a two-hour delay throughout the week “giving us the time needed to plan for the safety of our students and to preserve teacher and support staff’s ability to adequately plan for their day.”
DANBURY, CT
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport School District announces remote learning Friday due to COVID-related staff shortages

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport School District announced Friday that all of their schools will be taking an adaptive pause from in person learning for the day due to COVID-related staff shortages. The school district posted on their Facebook account that Friday is a virtual attendance day for students. Chromebooks were sent to students […]
FREEPORT, IL
Hartford Courant

COVID-19 closes more schools Tuesday as administrators struggle with staff shortages; Ansonia schools closed rest of the week

COVID-19 forced more Connecticut schools to cancel classes Tuesday as the omicron variant continues to spread throughout the state. Ansonia schools are closed for the week. So many school employees in Ansonia are affected by the virus, the school system can no longer safely provide in-person instruction, Joseph DiBacco, superintendent of schools, said in a letter to parents. Remote learning is ...
ANSONIA, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
WNCY

Oshkosh Schools Extend Mask Policy Due to COVID Surge, Staff Shortages

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District is rethinking its mask policy amid surge in COVID-19 cases and staff shortages. The school district says it extended its face mask requirement for all students and visitors through Jan. 28. The policy was previously to relax on Jan. 15.
OSHKOSH, WI
KMBC.com

Staffing shortages due to illness hit schools, hospital in Sedalia

SEDALIA, Mo. — Illness shuts down the Sedalia School District because there weren't enough bus drivers to get children to class. The hospital is experiencing similar shortages. Schools in Sedalia were empty Friday after administrators abruptly canceled classes for the entire district. Thirteen school bus drivers called in sick,...
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winsted#The Gilbert School#Tgs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
1420 WBSM

Wareham Schools to Remain Closed Monday Due to Lack of Staff

Wareham Public Schools are getting an extra day off before returning from the holiday break because there are not enough healthy staff members available, which will also delay the opening of the town's brand-new elementary school. In an announcement posted to the Wareham Public Schools website on Sunday, Superintendent Dr....
WAREHAM, MA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Teacher Sickout Calling for Increased COVID Safety Shuts Down 12 Schools

OAKLAND (KPIX) — A planned sickout by teachers in Oakland let to the East Bay district shutting down a dozen schools on Friday, according to Oakland Unified officials. An OUSD spokesperson said 503 teachers called in sick Friday morning, a rate about 2.5 times higher than a normal day. The absences led to the closure of 12 schools. Nine high schools, two middle schools and one elementary school were “non operational” because of the lack of staff. Officials later clarified that the closed schools were Garfield Elementary School, West Oakland Middle School, United for Success Academy, Madison Park Academy Secondary, Coliseum College...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
KMBC.com

Sedalia school district cancels class Friday due to illness

SEDALIA, Mo. — TheSedalia school district canceled class for all of its schools Friday, citing a lack of bus drivers due to illness. The district made the announcement on its website and Facebook page at around 5 a.m. The post does not say how much of the shortage is caused by COVID-19.
SEDALIA, MO
New Jersey Monitor

Teachers, school officials plead for solutions for schools during COVID

Teachers, school nurses, principals, and their advocates vented for nearly two hours to the Senate Education Committee Thursday, saying they are stretched beyond their limit because of COVID-19. Teachers are taking on the responsibilities of cafeteria workers and custodians. Schools can’t retain educators. And everyone is growing more worried about remote schooling’s impact on learning […] The post Teachers, school officials plead for solutions for schools during COVID appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Blaming low enrollment and COVID, another N.J. Catholic school announces closure

Another Catholic grammar school in New Jersey is closing. A combination of low enrollment, financial issues, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have forced the closure of Mother Seton Academy in Howell, which will be shutting its doors for good on June 30, the school’s co-directors announced Friday. In a statement released by the Diocese of Trenton, they called the closure a “sad, but unavoidable” reality.
HOWELL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy