Gilbert School closed Thursday and Friday due to ‘staff shortages’ and ‘illness,’ school official says

OAKLAND (KPIX) — A planned sickout by teachers in Oakland let to the East Bay district shutting down a dozen schools on Friday, according to Oakland Unified officials. An OUSD spokesperson said 503 teachers called in sick Friday morning, a rate about 2.5 times higher than a normal day. The absences led to the closure of 12 schools. Nine high schools, two middle schools and one elementary school were “non operational” because of the lack of staff. Officials later clarified that the closed schools were Garfield Elementary School, West Oakland Middle School, United for Success Academy, Madison Park Academy Secondary, Coliseum College...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO