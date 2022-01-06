ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Stokes injury adds to England woes on wicketless second morning in Sydney

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
England’s hopes of forging ahead in the fourth Ashes Test fell foul of a wicketless second morning in Sydney, with a dropped catch and an injury to Ben Stokes adding to their woes.

The tourists have already surrendered the urn after sustaining an irretrievable 3-0 deficit in the series but were in a promising position after restricting their opponents to 126 for three on a rain-affected first day.

But they were unable to add to their tally as 51 not out from Steve Smith and an unbeaten 39 from the returning Usman Khawaja took the score to 209 for three at lunch.

Jack Leach, right, was let down by the catching efforts of Jos Buttler and captain Joe Root (Jason O’Brien/PA) (PA Wire)

Spinner Jack Leach should have dismissed Khawaja for 29, but wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and slip Joe Root were both guilty of sloppy handiwork as they combined to fluff the chance. As if that was not bad enough, England had to endure the sight of all-rounder Stokes leaving the field in pain during the very next over.

He had been bowling a barrage of bouncers in a bid to unsettle the fourth-wicket pair but the effort took its toll as he clasped his side in his follow through and immediately left the field seeking treatment.

With hopes high after a late double strike the previous evening, England walked off the field looking browbeaten once again.

After just 46.5 overs were possible on day one, play was brought forward half-an-hour to try and make up lost time. But instead, the New South Wales weather continued to frustrate as there were three separate rain breaks for passing showers.

Steve Smith celebrated a half-century just before lunch (Jason O’Brien/PA) (PA Wire)

The first short passage of play saw England use all four of their specialist bowlers inside eight overs as the Australia duo settled in. The second saw the batting pair move on to the front foot, Smith pumping James Anderson’s first ball back down the ground as he over-pitched and Khawaja striking Leach through the infield.

Smith appeared keener than most to get off when the weather changed again, despite looking perfectly settled, and his eagerness to indulge the interruptions appeared to irk England, who declined to even leave the field during the third, and shortest, delay.

Australia were making steady progress, Khawaja cutting Leach aerially for four to bring up the 50 partnership and Smith always able to manipulate a scoring shot.

When Leach finally coaxed out an error, Buttler was not sharp enough to take the outside edge and Root spilled the ricochet as it arrived at gentle speed and perfect height. England has faced told a story of abject frustration, but that turned to anxiety as Stokes’ short-ball stint saw him injure his left side trying in vain to force the issue.

newschain

England hoping for the best after Ben Stokes hurts his side on day two

England were hoping for the best but fearing the worst after Ben Stokes hurt his side on day two of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. Stokes was in the middle of an extended barrage of bouncers in the morning session when he pulled up in his follow-through, clasped his side and left seeking treatment before his over was complete.
SPORTS
newschain

Stump clipped but Ben Stokes survives to lead England’s fightback in fourth Test

Ben Stokes survived a remarkable slice of luck as he and Jonny Bairstow led England’s fightback following their latest top-order surrender in the fourth Ashes Test. The tourists appeared to be hurtling towards yet another batting debacle when the pair came together at 36 for four – Australia’s seamers dismantling their opponents with ruthless efficiency – but a wicketless second session allowed to reach 135 without further loss.
SPORTS
newschain

England face survival bid after Khawaja ton – day four of the fourth Ashes Test

Australia set up a final-day battle between England’s fragile batters and their own rampant bowling attack as they looked to take a 4-0 Ashes lead in Sydney. Usman Khawaja marked his return to Test cricket after two-and-a-half years on the sidelines with his second century of the game – 101 not out to follow his prior 137 – leaving England 387 behind.
SPORTS
The Independent

Usman Khawaja returns in style as England suffer – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 6.CricketUsman Khawaja made it another tough day for England You absolutely love to see it 🇦🇺 @Uz_Khawaja pic.twitter.com/9pX7r54bLe— Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) January 6, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)Yes @Uz_Khawaja 👌🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) January 6, 2022Stuart Broad’s display had some thinking...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Joe Root
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Usman Khawaja
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Jack Leach
Daily Mail

Jonny Bairstow's century saves England from fourth Test embarrassment on day three as visitors recover from 36-4 at lunch to avoid the follow-on and trail Australia by 158 runs in Sydney

Jonny Bairstow carved Pat Cummins through the off side in the last over of the evening, and did what no Englishman has done since Alastair Cook at Melbourne four years ago. He celebrated a Test century in Australia. After a series in which three figures have not always been achieved...
SPORTS
SkySports

The Ashes: England's Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow could miss final Test

Stokes (left side) is awaiting results of a scan and did not bowl on day four of the fourth Test in Sydney, while Buttler (finger) and (Bairstow (thumb) have undergone X-rays. All three will bat for England if required on the final day at the SCG as the tourists look to earn a draw and avoid slipping 4-0 down in the series - but their participation beyond that remains unclear.
SPORTS
BBC

The Ashes: Best shots from Ben Stokes' half-century

Watch the best shots from Ben Stokes' half-century as England look to save the game on day five of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. REPORT: England cling on for draw in Sydney to deny Australia Ashes clean sweep. Available to UK users only. Watch highlights from every day's play...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Wicket
The Independent

Jonny Bairstow hits gutsy Ashes ton after England’s latest top-order collapse

Jonny Bairstow played through the pain barrier to strike his first Test century in over three years, digging deep to give England a rare moment of joy on their troubled tour of Australia.Bairstow came to the crease with England in a familiar state of turmoil at 36 for four, but defied a 90mph blow to the right thumb as he counter-attacked his way to 103 not out at the SCG.The Yorkshireman averaged 21.32 in the 19 games since he last reached three figures, against Sri Lanka in November 2018, but answered longstanding questions over his red-ball future with a gutsy...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Sam Billings is set for an unlikely debut in England's final Ashes Test as Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow both suffer hand injuries, with Ben Stokes almost certainly ruled out of the rest of the tour after hurting his side at the SCG

Sam Billings is set to be handed an unlikely debut in the final Ashes Test in Hobart and the chance to claim his place in England's red-ball future. The Kent captain has been called into England's ailing squad, with both Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler almost certainly out of the rest of this tour and Jonny Bairstow possibly struggling with the thumb injury he suffered in making a century.
SPORTS
Place
Sydney
The Independent

Duo make Premier League return and Bairstow hits ton – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 7.FootballKieran Trippier signed for Newcastle 🤝⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/AsikAMHCtS— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieran Trippier (@ktrippier2)Which got the thumbs up from Eric Dier.The @premierleague has got back a good one https://t.co/OM9Dztjm9Y— Eric Dier (@ericdier) January 7, 2022John Terry was also impressed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Battling England keep Australia at bay – day five of the fourth Ashes Test

England survived by the skin of their teeth to snatch a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney denying their rivals the chance to stay on course for a 5-0 clean sweep.A tense final day of brave resistance and frequent changes in momentum ended with England’s last wicket pairing of Stuart Broad and James Anderson facing the music together.They held on, with Anderson’s first six balls of the innings also representing the final six of the match as the tourists scraped their way to 270 for nine.Ashes results1st Test @ Brisbane: Aus won by 9 wkts2nd Test @...
SPORTS
The Independent

What you might have missed on day three of the fourth Ashes Test

Jonny Bairstow struck England’s first century of the Ashes – and ended a personal drought of more than three years – as the tourists finally showed some steel in Sydney.Responding to Australia’s 416 for eight declared, things seemed to be heading towards a brisk conclusion when England slumped to 36 for four on day three at the SCG.But Bairstow’s gutsy 103 not out, which came on a spiteful pitch and after an agonising blow to the thumb, ensured the New Year Test would be a genuine fight.Magic numberTweet of the dayShould a law be introduced called ‘hitting the stumps’ after...
SPORTS
newschain

Son Heung-min missing vital January fixtures for Spurs through injury

Tottenham have announced they will be without Son Heung-min for the rest of January. The South Korean picked up a muscle injury against Chelsea in midweek and will miss the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against the Blues, as well as this weekend’s FA Cup third round tie against League One Morecambe and the north London derby against Arsenal.
WORLD
The Independent

England’s top order collapse in face of hypnotic attack on day three in Sydney

England’s top order was blown away again on day three of the fourth Ashes Test, staggering to 36 for four amid a hypnotic sequence of dot balls and wickets from the Australia attack.The opening session was delayed and shortened by rain, but England are becoming masters of the fast forward collapse and were once again ruthlessly exposed.Haseeb Hameed was first to go when he was cleaned up through a yawning gate and by the time lunch came the punchdrunk tourists had lost three more batters in a mesmerising spell of 53 runless deliveries.Zak Crawley echoed Hameed by having his stumps...
SPORTS
The Independent

Mark Wood and Ollie Pope toil but Australia increase lead in Sydney

Mark Wood and substitute wicketkeeper Ollie Pope did their best to keep England alive in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney but Australia swelled their lead to 271 on the fourth afternoon.The tourists were bowled out for 294 in the morning session, a deficit of 158, leaving Australia holding all the cards despite a gutsy Jonny Bairstow century.England’s task was made even tougher with the news that first-choice gloveman Jos Buttler (left index finger) and fellow keeper Jonny Bairstow (right thumb) were both awaiting the results of X-rays and would not take the field.That left Pope to answer an...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jos Buttler: England wicketkeeper heading home from Ashes with finger injury

England’s Jos Buttler has been ruled out the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart because of a finger injury.Captain Joe Root confirmed the news after the tourists prevented a potential series whitewash by drawing the fourth match in Sydney.“Jos Buttler is going to be going home,” Root said at the post-match presentation.“It’s quite a bad injury, so it’s a really disappointing shame for him and for the team but it’s part and parcel of playing Test cricket, sometimes you’ve got to take these things.“And the way he stood up throughout the rest of the game having taken that and put in...
SPORTS
Community Policy