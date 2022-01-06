Virginia EMS agencies to be offered lifesaving tools for pediatric patients

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — All emergency medical services agencies in Virginia will be offered lifesaving tools for pediatric patients.

The Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services said it will now offer Handtevy lifesaving tools to EMS agencies in the state. Handtevy is a national leader in pediatric emergency technology, the VDH wrote in a news release Wednesday.

“The Virginia Office of EMS is very excited to enter into this collaboration with Virginia’s Regional EMS Councils and Handtevy to bring this technology to the EMS system,” said Gary Brown, director, Virginia Office of EMS. “Giving pediatric patients the highest level of treatment and transport has always been a priority for our office, and this collaboration will serve to enhance that level of treatment now, and in the future.”

The Handtevy system will help state EMS agencies give more high-quality care. Handtevy’s educational courses will also be offered to agencies as the technology is rolled out.

Handtevy Mobile will be put on cellular devices such as tablets and cellphones, “putting crucial, lifesaving technology at the EMS team’s fingertips,” the release said. With the education offered by Handtevy combined with the mobile application, front-line emergency workers will be able to quickly access medication dosing for pediatric emergencies and seamlessly crossover the information to the patient’s electronic health record.

Handtevy Mobile features a CPR Assist function that leads EMS teams through the CPR process. It gives auditory and visual cues to ensure compression, ventilation and defibrillation are done properly.

“It’s a unique feature that brings calm to the chaos of an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest for both children and adults,” the VDH news release states.

“In pediatric emergency situations, seconds count and leading EMS departments count on Handtevy to help them save lives. Virginia’s decision to utilize Handtevy across the Commonwealth as their go-to, frontline, lifesaving tool will undoubtedly lead to many additional lives saved each year,” the release said.

