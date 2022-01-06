ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gulfstream Park Race Report 01/06/2022 Thursday

 3 days ago

The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Whitecaps’ Weekend Games Postponed Due To COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Whitecaps’ weekend games have been postponed due to COVID-19. The Premier Hockey Federation announced the team’s games on Saturday and Sunday against the Toronto Six will be rescheduled for a future date. The leagues said the postponements were “due to COVID-19 protocols affecting” the Whitecaps. Minnesota’s professional women’s hockey team is 1-6-1 this year, with their sole win coming back in November. This is the second series postponement for them this season. In December, two games against the Buffalo Beauts were rescheduled to early February. Last season, the Whitecaps made it to the league championship, but fell to the Boston Pride, 4-3.
NHL
wagertalk.com

CHARGERS-RAIDERS BEST BET

CBB (825) Quinnipiac at (826) Niagara 1:00pm EST - Jan 9/2022. The PLAY: Niagara -3.0 (-110) CBB (727) Georgia at (728) Kentucky 6:00pm EST - Jan 8/2022. The PLAY: Kentucky -22.0 (-110) The gamble here is that Kentucky has Wheeler good to go. He's the key to their offense, and...
SPORTS
wagertalk.com

76% - NHL GAME OF THE WEEK!

Dallas comes into this game 5-2 SU and 5-2 ATS the last two weeks. Houston is 1-5 SU/ATS the L2W including 0-3 SU/ATS at home.
NHL
wagertalk.com

Ohio State at Indiana Predictions and Odds NCAAB Jan 6

SportsMemo Sports Handicapper John Ryan offers his Ohio State at Indiana betting preview for Thursday, January 6. At the time of posting, the Hoosiers have opened as a 3.5-point home favorite over the visiting Buckeyes, with the total sitting at 137 points. Stay on top of the latest College Basketball...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wagertalk.com

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks Predictions and Odds Jan 6

WagerTalk NBA handicapper Andy Lang offers his Boston Celtics at New York Knicks betting preview for Thursday, January 6. At the time of posting, the Celtics have opened as an 1.5-point road favorite over the Knicks, with the total sitting at 209 points. Stay on top of the latest NBA...
NBA

