Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Miles Sanders in his Week 18 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) reacts before a game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Before Miles Sanders hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Sanders has rushed for 754 yards (47.1 per game) on 137 carries.
  • He's also caught 26 passes for 158 yards (9.9 per game).
  • He has received 137 of his team's 517 carries this season (26.5%).
  • The Eagles have thrown the ball in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, Sanders' 36.8 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 30.7 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In two of five games versus the Cowboys Sanders has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • Conceding 110.6 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 15th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Cowboys have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Sanders did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Football Team.
  • Sanders has 25 carries for 176 yards (58.7 yards per game) during his last three games.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

