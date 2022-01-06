Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Miles Sanders in his Week 18 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) reacts before a game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Before Miles Sanders hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Sanders has rushed for 754 yards (47.1 per game) on 137 carries.

He's also caught 26 passes for 158 yards (9.9 per game).

He has received 137 of his team's 517 carries this season (26.5%).

The Eagles have thrown the ball in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Sanders' 36.8 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 30.7 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In two of five games versus the Cowboys Sanders has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Conceding 110.6 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 15th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Cowboys have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Sanders did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Football Team.

Sanders has 25 carries for 176 yards (58.7 yards per game) during his last three games.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

