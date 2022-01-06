ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

‘Incredibly blessed’: WireMasters celebrates successful holiday gift drive

By Mike Christen, The Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YH9yT_0ddzLmWN00

Employees of the Columbia-based wire and cable provider WireMasters are celebrating a successful and charitable holiday season by sharing hundreds of holiday gifts with more than 50 children in Middle Tennessee.

The effort, carried out in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of South Central Tennessee, made the wishes of 55 young club members come true.

Employees of the company, many with children of their own, volunteered to fulfill the wishes of the young club members though an “Angel Tree” program hosted by the club.

“I believe wholeheartedly that we are put on this planet specifically to give our lives away for other people,” said Kristen Morris, WireMasters Sales Manager, North America, as the gifts were prepared to be shared with recipients. “I think it’s really important because I feel like we are all incredibly blessed in different ways and for us to be able to share and give back to others who maybe haven’t been blessed in the same way, that’s really important to me.”

Just before Christmas on a warm December morning, a Boys and Girls Clubs bus arrived at WireMasters' Columbia headquarters where it was met with an assembly line of employees, who loaded the bus with hundreds of boxes of clothing, toys and other gifts on the wish lists of children.

“We want to thank you guys from the bottom of our hearts. Our families and kids were so excited and grateful,” said Devon Yurko, the Giles County executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs, as the wrapped gifts were loaded into the bus.

“This is an extremely giving time of year, and we’re so grateful for your partnership in making a lot of kids’ and families’ Christmas dreams come true."

With locations across the globe and 24/7 eCommerce capabilities, WireMasters is a trusted source for wire and cable, connectors and accessories, harness management products, and value-added services. WireMasters' mission and vision is, "to serve with integrity—our customers, teammates, families, and communities while being the premier partner in connecting the world's most extraordinary systems and platforms, powered by our people, products, and passion for service.”

The organization’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who come from struggling families, reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

WireMasters encourages local residents and businesses to consider partnering with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Central Tennessee throughout the year.

For more information, visit bgcsctn.org or contact the Boys and Girls Club of South Central Tennessee directly at (931) 490-9401.

Reach Mike Christen at mchristen@c-dh.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MikeChristenCDH and on Instagram at @michaelmarco. Please consider supporting his work and that of other Daily Herald journalists by subscribing to the publication.

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

Full-Size Hygiene Product Drive a Success

Sheridan Stationery and the Food Group once again teamed up this year for the month-long full-size hygiene product drive. On Tuesday, Sheridan Stationery held a drawing for the winner of a gift card. Sheridan Stationery Owner Jessica Bohnsack said that anyone who brought in a hygiene product during the third annual product drive had a chance to enter for the drawing and tells us who won the gift card.
SHERIDAN, WY
The Recorddelta

Trumps Salon shares holiday blessings with local teens in need

BUCKHANNON — On Thursday, December 16, the Trumps Salon staff joined forces with Buckhannon-Upshur High School Counselor Anthony McDaniels to load a truck full of gifts for local teens in need. Marking the sixth year of Rondal Mitchell’s sponsored Angel Tree for high schoolers, locals helped spread joy to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts#Girls Club#Christmas#North America#Toys#Charity#Wiremasters#The Boys And Girls Clubs#Ecommerce
KIAH

Holiday Gifting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe, with some gift ideas to help you this holiday season give the best gift to your friends and family. Surprize by Stride Rite Surprize by Stride Rite is sold exclusively at Target and delivers on the promise of the ‘rite’ fit […]
HOUSTON, TX
wsiu.org

InFocus 204 - Celebrating the Holidays

While we celebrate this holiday season, many are casting a wary eye on 2022. What will happen with COVID-19? How will it affect the economy, and what can we expect from leaders who are working to keep jobless rates and poverty as low as possible? Plus, the pandemic continues to impact the arts community - but some are banding together to make sure artists have an outlet.
GreenwichTime

Greenwich teens run toy drive to provide gifts for hospitalized children during the holidays

For kids who are struggling with their health or whose families are facing financial difficulties, the holiday season can be a tough time. The members of the Torch Club and Keystone Club at the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich sought to help those children in need. They collected hundreds of toys to give as gifts for kids admitted to Greenwich Hospital or receiving services from Family Centers, Kids in Crisis and Inspirica.
WOOD

Kellogg Community Credit Union brings joy to children through successful holiday toy drives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) partnered with three community organizations to help provide gifts for children and teens in need this holiday season. KCCU collected toys, games, and gift cards to help support the efforts of the Salvation Army, There’s Enough, and St. Joseph County United Way. With generous donations from KCCU members, employees, and Board of Directors they collected 468 items to help brighten the holidays for children in the communities in which they serve.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
beckershospitalreview.com

Big gifts drive the success of a healthcare philanthropy program

The success of a philanthropic program depends on a robust principal gift program that has the support and investment of organizational leadership. As hospitals and healthcare systems seek ambitious growth targets and innovative advancements in their clinical programs and organizational footprint, philanthropy is becoming a key part of meeting those goals.
CHARITIES
Urbana Citizen

Annual toy drive a success

DeGRAFF – Tyler Slaven, an agri-business graduate of the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima, spearheaded an annual statewide toy drive along with his sister Monica and many volunteers. This year’s effort brought in a record of 22,822 toys which were distributed among patients in Nationwide Children’s Hospital for...
cranberryeagle.com

Holiday engagements drive sales

Christmas, it was the most matrimonial time of the year. That's the assessment of Butler County jewelers who counted engagement rings as some of their biggest sellers during the holidays. Shelly Mathew of Mathew Jewelers, with shops in Zelienople and the Streets of Cranberry in Cranberry Township, said engagement ring...
outlooknewspapers.com

PCC Foundation Celebrates the Holidays

First published in the Dec. 30 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Pasadena City College Foundation invited board members, donors, friends and special guests to its recent holiday party. Enjoying a festive setting with delectable treats and lots of good cheer, guests gathered to celebrate a history-making year. Pasadena...
PASADENA, CA
KWQC

Blessing Box donation drive to be held Jan. 17

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 is teaming up with Davenport P.U.N.C.H. (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches) and Friends of Martin Luther King to hold a Blessing Box donation drive Jan. 17. The drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the TV6 station, 805 Brady Street. Items...
DAVENPORT, IA
delmartimes.net

Drive-Through AniMeals Relief Holiday Celebration

HWAC staff Taylor Casey and Claire Ramirez help set up for the AniMeals Relief Holiday Celebration (Jon Clark) Santa greets AJ Enriquez with AniMeals gifts (Jon Clark) cm-animeal-2112-014.JPG (Jon Clark) 4/26. Santa greets a client with AniMeals gifts (Jon Clark) 5/26. HWAC staff Taylor Casey and Claire Ramirez help set...
ADVOCACY
WBTW News13

Mullins woman’s family ‘blessed’ as they celebrate her 102nd birthday

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Family and friends celebrated the 102nd birthday of Orgae Johnson in Mullins Sunday, starting with a visit from Marion County sheriff’s deputies who delivered well-wishes over a squad car’s loudspeakers. “We’re celebrating her birthday of 102 years. She was born in 1920,” Rachel Mason, Johnson’s daughter said. “She has seen lots […]
MULLINS, SC
Newberry Observer

H.U.G.S Drive huge success

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Young Professionals worked diligently at the end of 2021 on their H.U.G.S (hats, underwear, gloves and socks) Drive and their hard work paid off as they collected over 900 items. From Oct. 18, 2021, through December 3, 2021, collections were taken at The Newberry...
The Press

MOBILESTYLES Wrapped: Celebrating the Successes of 2021

GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing salons and spas to either temporarily or permanently close their doors, on-demand beauty apps have allowed for clients to continue receiving services and professionals to continue making a living. MOBILESTYLES App has the nation's premier health and beauty professionals, all of whom adhere to CDC guidelines while providing their top-notch services.
captimes.com

Successful 2021 Kids Fund drive drawing to a close

The 2021 Kids Fund drive to raise money for grants to area nonprofits that deal with the challenges facing young people is nearing its end. And once again, thanks to readers of The Capital Times, it has been a resounding success. The money raised during the campaign, plus proceeds from...
CBS Chicago

Bears, Salvation Army Hold Food Pantry For Low Income Families In Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — The need for food, for low-income families, has never been higher. One Chicago sports team is answering the call. CBS 2’s Shardaa Graves visited the pantry that is helping feed people on the south and west sides. Fresh fruits and vegetables can be hard to come by in neighborhoods such as Humbolt Park. The Chicago Bears teamed up with Salvation Army and the Greater Chicago Food Depository Friday afternoon to help Chicagoans like Regina Salter. “Salvation Army has been helping me a lot for over the last four or five years,” she said. With Omicron on the rise and Salter having her...
Columbia Daily Herald

Columbia Daily Herald

476
Followers
167
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in ~city~, ~state~ from ~sitename~.

 http://columbiadailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy