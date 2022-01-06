ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Whoopi Goldberg Says Breakthrough COVID-19 Diagnosis “Could Have Been Much Worse”

By Lexy Perez
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEq81_0ddzLeSZ00

After the announcement that she tested positive for COVID-19 , Whoopi Goldberg offered an update during Wednesday’s episode of The View.

Goldberg explained that she had already begun distancing herself after being exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 . She later learned that she was positive when she tested before returning to The View after holiday break.

“It was a shock because I’m triple-vaxxed. I haven’t been anywhere, I haven’t done anything,” she said to her fellow co-hosts. “But that’s the thing about the Omicron [variant], you just don’t know where it is, who’s got it, who’s passing it.”

She added, “It’s one of those things where you think, ‘I’ve done everything I was supposed to do.’ Yeah, it doesn’t stop Omicron and that’s the problem with a variant because it gets stronger and does different stuff to you. Unless everybody gets vaccinated, this is what what we’re going to be facing for the next little while.”

Joy Behar went on to say that they were all “particularly concerned” about Goldberg given that she’d had pneumonia a few years before. But Goldberg said she wasn’t worried because she believes “you can only do what you can do” and safety protocols are being put in effect everywhere.

“You got to stay home. I have no complaints. I have a very nice house. Of course my fam[ily] is here and they’ve all been hiding in their rooms as well,” she said. She also revealed that she is now the only person in the household who still has COVID-19.

“Every now and then I just want to kick the door open,” she quipped of being secluded. Though she says it could’ve been “much worse” it wasn’t, and she feels “really lucky.”

When The View co-host Sunny Hostin asked for Goldberg’s thoughts on those continuing to remain unvaccinated, Goldberg said everyone can keep advising people to get vaccinated until “you’re blue in the face” but it’s important to “keep saying it.”

“I don’t know how much more proof people need to see that the vaccination, while it does not necessarily stop it from happening again, it is not happening at the same rate that it was happening…. If you can get vaccinated…do yourself a favor,” she said. “Covid and Omicron don’t care about your politics.”

Later on, Goldberg shared that her quarantine routine has consisted of “listening to lots of books,” “slowly opening Christmas presents” that she managed to put in her room and “eating some really nice food.”

When Goldberg expressed hopes that she’ll return to The View soon, Behar informed her that she was told Goldberg would return Monday.

The View hosts have all appeared on the program remotely amid the Omicron variant. Hostin, who is vaccinated and boosted, said she tested positive for COVID-19 before Christmas. Meanwhile, Ana Navarro revealed that her father tested positive for COVID and Sara Haines’ husband also contracted the virus.

Comments / 493

JuanCarlos
2d ago

most of these celebrities and politicians are faking covid to say the vaccines work against covid. most of these fake covid cases are strictly propaganda

Reply(20)
212
Nosotros la gente
2d ago

The one question I want vaccine advocates to answer: what evidence do you have that the vaccine is capable of ending the pandemic? Aside from just believing people that say it, what evidence have you seen?

Reply(22)
137
Integration'sFutile
3d ago

Inside she wanted to tell us that had she finished that last case of twinkies she may have put herself over the edge with her underlying health issues but she took a break to gorge on turkey.

Reply(8)
116
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Taking a Break From ‘The View’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19

ABC’s The View is without one of its co-hosts this week, after Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID-19. Joy Behar disclosed the news on the program Monday. “Whoopi unfortunately tested positive over the break, but she will hopefully be back next week,” Behar said. “Since she is vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild, but we are being super cautious here at The View.” Behar added that the show may “check in” on Goldberg at some point this week. Goldberg wasn’t the only co-host to grapple with the virus over the holidays. Sunny Hostin said she tested positive for COVID-19 before Christmas. “I am so thankful that I was vaccinated and boosted, because I just had cold-like symptoms, but I didn’t feel great,” Hostin said. And Ana Navarro revealed that her father tested positive for COVID over the holidays, leaving her fridge “overflowing” with food. Sara Haines’ husband also contracted the virus, forcing her and her kids to quarantine when they returned from seeing her parents over the holidays. The hosts all appeared on the program remotely, with the omicron variant forcing TV productions to rethink their operations in recent weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen Colbert Says ‘The Late Show’ Will Remain in Ed Sullivan Theater as Late Night Grapples With COVID-19

Stephen Colbert addressed the impact the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is having on late night television and declared that whatever happens on The Late Show, filming for the CBS variety talk series will remain in the Ed Sullivan Theater. Just one day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed his breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis during the show’s holiday break and hours after Late Night host Seth Meyers announced that he was canceling the rest of this week’s shows following a positive test, Colbert addressed the various responses across the late night landscape to filming safely amid a national high in positive...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Anchorman’ Actor David Koechner Arrested on New Year’s Eve

David Koechner, known for his roles in the Anchorman movies and the U.S. version of The Office, was arrested on New Year’s Eve, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. According to TMZ, Koechner was arrested for suspected DUI and hit-and-run on Friday in Simi Valley. He was taken into custody and booked into Ventura County jail. He was released the following morning and has a court date set for March, TMZ reported. Koechner is known for playing sportscaster Champ Kind in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. He also played Todd Packer, a friend of Michael Scott’s (fellow Anchorman star Steve Carell), on NBC’s The Office. His other credits include The Goldbergs and American Dad! THR has reached out to the Simi Valley Police Department for additional information. THR also has reached out to Koechner’s attorney for comment.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Sara Haines
Person
Ana Navarro
Deadline

Sara Haines Off ‘The View’ Today After Close Contact With Covid

The View is down another co-host today, with panelist Sara Haines absent due to having come into close contact with Covid. The announcement was made by co-host Joy Behar at the start of today’s episode. On Monday, Behar announced that moderator Whoopi Goldberg had tested positive for Covid during the holiday break and probably would be off until next week. “Sara was in close contact, so she’s not here. It’s like Agatha Christie, ‘And then there were three,” Behar said, noting that Haines “feels fine” but that she’s “laying low today.” Haines appeared remotely from home Monday on The View. Haines’ seat was filled today by fill-in co-host Yvette Nicole Brown. Today’s panel was rounded out by co-hosts Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Ana Navarro. All the panelists appeared remotely from their homes. (Hostin has confirmed that she had Covid over the holiday break but has recovered.) The cases come amid the Omicron variant’s surge in New York City and throughout the nation and world. Goldberg missed the Dec. 15 and 16 episodes of The View after being exposed to Covid but did appear on the show’s pre-taped Dec. 17 holiday episode.
PUBLIC HEALTH
OK! Magazine

'The View' In Turmoil: In Dire Need Of Republican Co-Host, No-One Will Join Because Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg & Sunny Hostin Are Allegedly Bullies On Set

Producers at The View are reportedly struggling to find the perfect fit for a permanent Republican panelist to sit alongside the liberal hosts. The ongoing search to fill the right-wing spot left by Meghan McCain— who departed the show over the summer — has hit a snag as the show continues to test out a wide range of conservative fill-ins into the new year.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron
Deadline

‘Today’ Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Tests Positive For Covid, “Feeling Good” In Isolation

Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who has tested positive for Covid and missed this morning’s show, says she’s “feeling good” while isolating at home. Kotb’s absence was explained this morning by Today news anchor Craig Melvin. “We should mention here before we get to the news that the reason Hoda is off is, like many others, she tested positive for Covid,” Melvin said on-air. “But Hoda tells us she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon.” Kotb later tweeted, “Thx for well wishes! Feeling good..cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear!” The popular...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Following Whoopi Goldberg's Absence, The View Is Missing Another Co-Host Due To COVID

The new year has so far not brought any relief from COVID or the effect the virus has on our daily lives. The Omicron variant continues to surge, and news about the many celebrities and athletes testing positive continues to wreak havoc in the worlds of sports and entertainment, among many other areas of the workforce. The View is having a particularly rough time, with the ABC daytime talk show going from one to two missing co-hosts this week as it flips back to remote productions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
DesignerzCentral

‘The View’ Still Struggles To Find A Republican Co-Host, Whoopi Goldberg And Co-Hosts Blamed As ‘Bullies’

Former conservatives Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Nicole Wallace, Abby Huntsman, and McCain all allegedly departed the show with allegations of bullying on set from their fellow panelists — and the problems don’t stop there. (McCain famously butted heads with her liberal cohosts to the point where producers sat the ladies down and warned that their on-air feuds were coming off as toxic.)
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

‘The View’ struggling to replace Meghan McCain due to lack of normal Republicans

The View is reportedly having a hard time finding their “unicorn” conservative replacement for Meghan McCain - because there’s aren’t many normal Republicans left. According to a report in the Politico Playbook, the four permanent hosts of The View told executive producer Brian Teta that they’re “tired of the rotating cast of Republican guest hosts.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AdWeek

The View Announces Whoopi Goldberg Has Contracted Covid

On Monday’s broadcast of The View, co-host Joy Behar revealed that Whoopi Goldberg has contracted the coronavirus. “Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break, but she’ll be back probably next week,” said Behar. “But since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘The View’ Co-Host Ana Navarro Test Positive For Covid-19; Provides Updates On Her Condition Via Social Media

CNN Journalist and The View co-host Ana Navarro is dealing with a breakthrough case of Covid-19. She shared the news with the other View host on a remote episode. Navarro announces her diagnosis a week after host Whoopi Goldberg tested positive.  “I am now positive for COVID,” explained Navarro, who is vaccinated. “I’m feeling no symptoms, I’m feeling pretty good so far, I hope this stays. I did what the CDC recommended — the minute I felt a little bit of a tickle in my throat, I assumed I had it. I’ve been isolating with my dog and my box of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vulture

Whoopi Is Over It

As an avid watcher of the live television commentary show called The View, I’m time and time again reminded of the cinematic masteries that have been gifted to all of us each and every episode, virtual or IRL. (Like, remember when Whoopi asked Meghan McCain about nepotism?) So today, it brings me nothing less than pure joy to blog another: Currently quarantined legend Whoopi Goldberg — who tested positive for “a COVID-19 breakthrough case” over Christmas — returned for an eight-minute video check-in carrying a number of important messages and wearing a sweater that says “Over it.” First, co-host Joy Behar complimented the ensemble with a “fabulous,” to which Whoopi responded: “Thank you, because I am.” She continued to speak truths about the importance of everyone getting vaccinated and boosted, reminding View-ers that “COVID and Omicron don’t care about your politics. They don’t care, they don’t care how much money you got! They don’t care, see. So when it isn’t political and it isn’t about finances, it’s really about you as a human being.” So, slay human beings!
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg says she plans to return full-time to The View on Monday after being sidelined with COVID

"It was a shock, because I'm triple vaxxed, I haven't been anywhere, I haven't done anything," Goldberg said of testing positive Wednesday during a brief remote appearance on today's episode of the ABC daytime talk show. "It's one of those things where you think, I've done everything I was supposed to do... Yeah, it doesn't stop omicron...I don't know how much more proof people need to see that the vaccination -- while it does not necessarily stop it from happening again -- it is not happening at the same rate that it was."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy