Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said that the mayor's opposition to remote learning is a "talking point" during a press conference on Saturday. During the press conference where the Chicago Teachers Union unveiled their new proposal to the Chicago Public Schools to get back to in-person learning, Sharkey said that Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot's opposition to remote learning is "just a talking point," adding that remote education is a "tool."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO