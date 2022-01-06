ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersville, MI

Man thrown from snowmobile, injured in crash on Musketawa Trail near Coopersville

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials believe that low visibility led to a snowmobile crash that left a man hospitalized Wednesday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Musketawa Trail near Cleveland Street and 24th Avenue for a reported snowmobile crash with injuries.

The sheriff’s office said that a 46-year-old Grandville man had rear-ended another snowmobile, driven by a 39-year-old Grand Rapids man, that was stopped on the trail. The Grandville man was then thrown from his snowmobile.

The Grandville man was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The Grand Rapids man was not injured.

Alcohol is not believed to have contributed to the crash.

The sheriff’s office said that both drivers were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

