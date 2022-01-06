InterDigital, Technical University of Munich, and Interhaptics Technologies Tapped for New MPEG Haptics Standard
WILMINGTON, DE — InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC), Interhaptics, and the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have been tapped to contribute their technologies to a new industry standard around haptics. The International Organization for Standardization and International Electrotechnical Commission (ISO/IEC) MPEG group selected the technologies for an emerging standard...www.mychesco.com
