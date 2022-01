A new year means a new tax season coming soon -- and there are some big changes to the child and dependent care credit that could provide a major increase in your tax refund. The child and dependent care credit lets you write off expenses related to child or dependent care as a direct reduction in the amount of federal taxes you owe. The credit applies to expenses for day care, babysitters or care-related transportation for children or dependents.

INCOME TAX ・ 22 HOURS AGO