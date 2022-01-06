ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Woman Driving Stolen Vehicle Seriously Hurt In Police Pursuit On PA Turnpike

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6KWh_0ddzIqz600
Pennsylvania state police. Photo Credit: Facebook- Pennsylvania state police

A central Pennsylvania woman crashed into a state police vehicle during a chase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Wednesday morning, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police trooper Megan Ammerman.

State police from Troop T in Bowsmanville were called to a report of a sedan driving recklessly near the Lawn Service Plaza in Conewago Township in Dauphin County around 7 a.m., according to the release.

Upon arrival, troopers found her in the vehicle, which they learned was stolen from Philadelphia upon searching the plates in NCIC, according to Ammerman.

Instead of obeying the troopers' request request to surrender, she backed into a police vehicle and fled the scene, according to the release.

Police chased her vehicle for just under two miles along the Turnpike until she crashed near mile marker 256.9, according to police.

She was taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment, as stated in the release.

No police were hurt in this incident.

The woman's name has not been disclosed.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing, according to Ammerman.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

1 Dead After Minivan Loses Control On Route 78

An unidentified Lebanon man died after a minivan full of people lost control early Saturday morning on Route 78 in Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 2013 Chrysler Town and Country was in the right lane heading west when it crossed the fog line and onto the snowy and icy berm near mile marker 9.8 in Bethel Township around 2 a.m., authorities said.
Daily Voice

Off-Duty North Bergen Police Officer Killed In Fiery Crash

An off-duty North Bergen police officer was killed in a fiery crash on Tonnelle Avenue early Saturday. Officer Julio Luis Noriega was unconscious when rescuers pulled him from his burning Honda near 41st Street around 7 a.m., authorities confirmed. Noriega, who joined the township department two years ago, was pronounced...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Visitor Finds Body In Neshaminy State Park

Authorities are working to identify the woman's body found Saturday in Neshaminy State Park by a visitor, authorities said. The body was described as a black woman between 40 and 50 years old, with the name "Lisa" tattooed in scripts on her upper right arm, Pennysylvania State Police said. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawn, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hershey, PA
City
Conewago Township, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

4-Car Glen Rock Pileup Sends Driver To Hospital

A driver was hospitalized following a chain-reaction crash Saturday morning in Glen Rock.The four-vehicle crash sent an SUV into a utility pole in the 700 block of Ackerman Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m.Glen Rock police and EMS responded, along with a paramedic team from the Valley Hospital in Rid…
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Daily Voice

Couple From Ulster County Nabbed With 10 Pounds Of Pot In Suitcase, Police Say

A couple from the region were busted with a gun and 10 pounds of marijuana in a suitcase during a routine traffic stop by New York State Police. The bust took place around 1:30 a.m, Saturday, Jan. 1, when state troopers stopped a 2010 Nissan Altima on North Front Street in Kingston for a traffic law violation, said Trooper Steven Nevel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pa Turnpike#Pennsylvania State Police#Driving#Troop T#Ncic#Hershey Medical Center
Daily Voice

Delco Ambulance Struck In Hit-Run Crash, Police Say

Police in Delaware County are on the hunt for a driver who they say struck an ambulance Monday and fled the scene. The ambulance was traveling south on South Bishop Avenue near Baltimore Pike when it was struck by an unknown vehicle around 5 a.m., Springfield Township police said. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Couple Found Dead In Rochelle Park Home

The bodies of a couple were found just before noon Saturday in their Rochelle Park home, where they lived with their young children, responders said.The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit responded with borough police and EMS, among others, to the home on a small block off Passaic Street …
ROCHELLE PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Lying In PA Yard Tried Killing Person Checking On Him: Report

A man who was found lying in a central Pennsylvania yard attempted to murder the man who went to check on him, PennLive reports. Around 10 a.m. Thursday, a man driving down Carriage Lane in Mount Pleasant Township noticed William Knotts, 40, lying outside a home, the outlet says citing an affidavit for probable cause.
Daily Voice

Woman Who Killed Man She Thought Was Deer Sentenced: Bucks DA

A 27-year-old woman who police said killed a Bucks County man she mistook for a deer last summer has been sentenced to three to 10 years in Pennsylvania state prison. Charlotte M. Kleckner, of Doylestown, pleaded guilty to accidents involving death or personal injury and drunk driving in the Aug. 2021 hit-and-run crash in Plumstead Township that killed 61-year-old Delfino Colop-Alvarado, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.
Daily Voice

Woman Killed In Long Island Expressway Crash In Suffolk

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a woman overnight on Long Island. It happened around 12:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 in Medford. The 39-year-old was driving a 2010 Mercury Milan in the left lane of the westbound Long Island Expressway approaching Exit 65 when the vehicle veered across the roadway, spun around, and crashed into a wooded area, Suffolk County Police said.
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Dies In Baltimore County Crash

A man was struck and killed by a car in Baltimore County, authorities said. On January 5, at around 8:30 p.m., a 2013 Lexus struck a pedestrian while traveling northbound along Belair Road near Taylor Avenue, Baltimore County police say. An investigation determined that the pedestrian, 34-year-old Byron Blowe, stepped...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Victim Airlifted In Morris County Crash: DEVELOPING

A victim was airlifted following a Friday afternoon crash in Morris County, developing reports say. A vehicle crashed into a pole near 106 Route 23 southbound in Riverdale shortly before 4 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The occupant was trapped in the vehicle but was conscious and alert...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
191K+
Followers
33K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy