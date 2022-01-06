Missouri lawmakers kick off session as omicron, redistricting and spending deadlines loom

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri General Assembly gaveled into its 2022 session Wednesday, returning to Jefferson City with several immediate issues ahead and a number of factions vying to push their priorities to the forefront.

Lawmakers will have to turn their attention right away to re-drawing Missouri's congressional districts in order to meet election deadlines. They'll also be tasked with deciding how to spend billions of dollars in federal stimulus money, while debating a host of other critical issues over the next five months.

This year's regular session will be the legislature's third since the start of the pandemic, and it comes during a new surge propelled by the omicron variant that health officials say could be the "worst yet." The Capitol has few virus mitigation measures in place, and masks are not required; at least two lawmakers were absent from the first day of session due to COVID-19.

Republicans, who hold majority power in both the House and Senate, will aim to assert that power in passing congressional maps, allocating money and advancing conservative priorities. House Speaker Rob Vescovo from Arnold was mostly mum on how his caucus would specifically pursue those priorities in a news conference Wednesday. Members have proposed bills ranging from bans on vaccine mandates, further crackdowns on abortion and reforms to how schools teach race and equity.

House Republicans did not wear masks in the Capitol on Wednesday; Vescovo said he did not know how many, if any, of his members were absent due to COVID-19. He said members were "all adults and can police themselves," and "if they're sick, they're probably going to stay home."

Redistricting in Missouri: Plan to re-draw congressional districts could affect race to replace Billy Long

Republicans have officially dipped below their two-thirds, veto-proof majority in the House after losing several members who departed for new positions. That turn of events will impact the congressional redistricting process. Republicans needs a two-thirds approval in order to immediately enact a new map, meaning they'll likely have to work across the aisle to come to an agreement.

"It's an issue, but it's the cards we have and we're going to work through it," Vescovo said.

Gov. Mike Parson has not yet called special elections to fill the vacant seats previously held by Republicans. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Wednesday requested that Parson do so, saying that so long as they remain vacant, “residents in the affected districts will be represented only by their state senator as lawmakers take crucial votes on spending, abortion and congressional redistricting.”

Democrats, meanwhile, see big potential for leverage. Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield said the loss of that two-thirds majority combined with an election year give her caucus "a unique opportunity" to push forward their priorities.

"We're going to be putting together a whole lot of asks as the time comes when they need our votes," Quade said, adding that those requests could include priorities outside the realm of redistricting.

More: Heath department: With omicron variant, ‘worst surge yet’ of pandemic likely on its way to Springfield

Quade headlined Democrats' news conference Wednesday by looking back a year and a day to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, saying Democrats would work during the session to "ensure ... we still have a democracy in this state" and oppose attempts to suppress voting rights.

Lawmakers will also decide whether and how to fully fund Medicaid after the courts ordered the state to expand its program. Rep. Cody Smith, a Republican from Carthage who is House budget chair, said it was "top of mind" but "too early to tell" how the majority caucus would deal with the matter. Quade said securing full funding for expansion would be at the top of Democrats' priorities. Her party wore masks in the building Wednesday; she said two of her members were out sick with COVID-19.

Requests from prominent statewide leaders also fall upon legislators' shoulders in the opening days of the session.

Parson is asking lawmakers to approve money to increase wages for state workers. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft wants several election reform bills passed, and said Wednesday he would put a "countdown clock" on his website demonstrating how long until the end of session legislators had to pass the measures. Attorney General Eric Schmitt is pushing a "parents' bill of rights" for public schools and bans on vaccine mandates.

Familiar woes in the upper chamber

The Senate, meanwhile, saw its cracks re-emerge mere hours into this year's session. Members of the Conservative Caucus, a subset of Republicans who often take hardline right-wing stances, rose to once again air grievances against their party's leadership.

They suggested that Senate Republican leaders should switch party affiliations and demanded specifics for a caucus meeting late last year in Branson without members of the Conservative Caucus. Those members' frustrations could again result in the Senate — and in turn, Republican priorities — grinding to a halt. Sen. Mike Moon, an Ash Grove Republican, spent hours on Thursday expressing his frustration with the chamber keeping a veto on wedding venue tax fees in place last year.

"In certain instances I have great relationships with some of them," Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, a Columbia Republican, said of the Conservative Caucus on Thursday. "Some of were (bringing) newer issues, some of them were issues from three or four years ago, which I just don't choose to live with that level of bitterness, I think it's a terrible way to go through life."

Rowden said the Senate was "not special right now" as a result of the current dynamics and fighting — a sentiment Minority Leader John Rizzo, a Democrat from Independence, agreed with.

"If there's no handshake agreements and no character and people can change their minds just because, we're not going to get along," Rizzo said Thursday. "The taxpayers in Missouri deserve better than that."

Galen Bacharier covers Missouri politics & government for the News-Leader. Contact him at gbacharier@news-leader.com , (573) 219-7440 or on Twitter @galenbacharier .

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri lawmakers kick off session as omicron, redistricting and spending deadlines loom