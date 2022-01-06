WB 91 opening new lane ahead of weekend closures

CORONA, Calif. (KNX) — A new lane will open to commuters on the westbound 91 Freeway just ahead of a full weekend-long closure in Corona, the Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) said Tuesday

“Westbound 91 in Corona will be busy this weekend as RCTC prepares to open a new lane during the day on Friday and close all westbound lanes Friday night,” RCTC said in a statement .

The closures, in effect from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday, will be in place as crews work to install and overhead sign in the area. Once the sign is in position, all lanes will reopen — including the new lane built for the 91 Corridor Operations Project.

To support the closure, the following Express Lanes in Riverside and Orange Counties will be closed as early as 8 p.m. Friday:

-Westbound Green River Road on-ramp

-Westbound Green River Road off-ramp

-Southbound 71/Westbound 91 connector

-Northbound 15/Westbound 91 Express Lanes connector

If possible, RCTC recommends that commuters avoid the areas and follow the detour route below.

Photo credit Riverside County Transportation Commission

The new lane that will temporarily open Friday morning, is a two-mile-long, all-purpose lane that extends from the 241 Toll Road in Anaheim Hills to Green River Road in Corona. Construction began in November 2020 for the lane and the finished product is expected to ease traffic congestion during morning and evening commuter hours.

To learn more about 91 Corridor Operations Projects, click here.

