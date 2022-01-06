As omicron cases surge, here's where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Springfield

Coming out of the Christmas holiday, new cases of COVID-19 have surged in Springfield to levels close to the previous peaks of the pandemic.

At a press conference Wednesday, Springfield-Greene County health officials attributed the surge to the arrival of the new, more contagious omicron variant and suspect that could bring Springfield "its worst surge yet."

Though the surge has made testing appointments more scarce, officials still encourage anyone with symptoms — which include fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; or diarrhea — or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested.

Different types of tests

Throughout the past couple of years, words like PCR, rapid, antigen and at-home have become staples in people's vocabulary. Different places offer different types of tests ranging from the very effective PCR to the less accurate antigen test. Depending on how quickly you need the results should determine where and what kind of test you get:

PCR tests are the "gold standard" according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and are the most accurate. It measures the genetic material of the virus. A sample is collected either through a nasal or throat swab, and results can be determined in as little as one hour or as long as a few days depending on what entity is testing the results. However, due to how sensitive the test is, an infected person can still test positive up to 90 days after they are contagious.

The following are places to get tested in Springfield:

Springfield-Greene County Health Department testing site

Location: 1425 E. Battlefield Road (Old Toys R Us)

Cost: free

Type of tests: PCR, get results back generally in 1 to 2 days

Appointment requirement/availability: required, next available appointment 1/7 at 11:15, but have many open spots next week.

Things to bring: mask, photo ID

Call (417) 874-1211 or visit https://www.springfieldmo.gov/Activities/Activity/Detail/SGCHD-COVID19-Testing-Schedule-189 for more information.

Alps Discount Pharmacy

Location: 2650 W. Kearney (also a location in Nixa)

Cost: Does not bill through insurance, but provides code/receipt that can be submitted for reimbursement; Rapid: $45, PCR: $149

Type of tests: Rapid and PCR

Appointment requirement/availability: required, availability as soon as Thursday 1/6.

Things to bring: photo ID, mask

Visit https://alpspharmacy.as.me/testing for more information

Cox Health

Location: multiple depending on if you are seeing your provider or going to urgent care (check their website)

Cost: depends on insurance

Types of tests: Rapid and PCR

Appointment requirement/availability: provider referral required to get test, virtual evaluation first, then test ordered

Call (417) 269-INFO or visit https://www.coxhealth.com/covid/testing/ for more information and to schedule your appointment.

CVS Minute Clinic

Location: multiple (check CVS website for the one nearest you)

Cost: free with most insurance and if symptomatic; without insurance PCR: $110; Rapid: $139; at-home tests available, $23.99.

Type of tests: varies depending on the store; however most have rapid

Appointment requirement/availability: required, appointments available at some locations in the area starting 1/8.

Things to bring: photo ID, insurance card (if applicable), mask

Visit https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing/covid-scheduler?symptoms=covid for more information.

Dynamic DNA Laboratories

Location: Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Cost: $150

Type of test: PCR, results available in 24 to 48 hours

Appointment requirement availability: required, appointments available Friday 1/7

Visit https://dynamicdnalabs.com/ for more information.

HyVee

Location: 1720 W. Battlefield Road, available Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning

Cost: varies depending on the type of test

Type of test: Rapid and PCR

Appointment requirement/availability: required, no appointments currently available

Visit https://www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing for more information.

Mercy GoHealth Springfield

Location: multiple (check GoHealth website for the one nearest you)

Cost: depends on insurance plan, without insurance visit cost: $125; PCR: $100; Rapid: $75

Type of tests: Rapid, PCR and Antibody

Appointment requirement/availability: required, very few appointments available

Things to bring: photo ID, health insurance card (if applicable), mask

Visit https://www.gohealthuc.com/services/covid-19-testing for more information.

Ozark Valley Medical Clinic

Location: multiple locations

Cost: no insurance accepted; PCR: $167, Rapid: varies depending on the test

Type of tests: PCR and Rapid

Appointment requirement/availability: for information call the Springfield clinic at 417-317-5035; the Ozark clinic at 417-317-5330 and the Branson clinic at 417-317-5318.

Visit http://www.ozarkvalleymedical.com/covid-testing.html for more information.

Walgreens

Location: multiple (check Wallgreens website for site closest to you)

Cost: free

Type of tests: both Rapid and PCR available at most locations, also have at-home tests available for purchase ranging from $24 to $125.

Appointment requirement/availability: not required but encouraged, appointments for PCR available starting 1/8, appointments for rapid available 1/10.

Things to bring: photo ID, mask not required done from your vehicle

Visit https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing?ban=covidfy21_newtestingpg_travel for more information.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Location: Mothers Brewing Company parking lot corner of West College and Grand Ave

Cost: free

Type of test: PCR, results in 24-72 hours

Appointment requirement/availability: drive-up not required, every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/community-test.php for more information.

Walmart

Location: multiple

Cost: ranging from $30 to $840

Type of tests: at-home only

What's the deal with at-home tests?

At-home tests, though not as effective, have become increasingly popular for a quick way to indicate if your stuffy nose is just a seasonal cold or some variant of COVID-19 in a little as 15 minutes. Places like CVS, Walgreens and Walmart sell them for a wide range of prices including as low as $24 to as high as $1,000. However, the increase in cases has led to a shortage of these at-home testing kits, and they are becoming increasingly hard to locate in stores.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), which ships at-home testing kits to Missouri residents at no charge, from the inception of the program in May of 2021 to Dec. 29, the state only had 6,500 tests ordered. However, by the end of December, they had 15,000 orders.

As a result, they have put a temporary pause on the program and will be making a more limited supply available each day during January.

"Because of the increased demand and limited test kit shelf life, DHSS requests Missourians only submit requests for immediate testing needs," DHSS said in a press release. "These kits should not be stockpiled."

DHSS also adds that the timing of any test, including the at-home ones is crucial; if it is taken too early or too late it can provide a false negative.

"It is an important reminder that testing provides information regarding the presence of the virus at that point in time and if taken too early or too late could provide a false sense of security due to lower levels of viral load," DHSS said in a press release. "For those with COVID-like symptoms, it is recommended they stay home and avoid contact with others just as they would with other viruses."

What happens if you're positive?

Prior to December of 2021, a positive COVID-19 test result meant you were shut off from the outside world for at least 14 days, 10 days if you were lucky, but now for those that are testing positive the CDC is recommending a much shorter timeline

In December, the CDC announced that they were shortening their recommended timeline for quarantine from 14 days to five days in isolation if you are asymptomatic or your symptoms are resolving followed by five days of masking around other people.

The same goes for people who have been exposed to the virus but are unvaccinated or have been fully vaccinated but are not boosted.

However, if you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are fully vaccinated and boosted, they now recommend you wear a mask for 10 days and test on day five if possible.

"The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. "These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”

If you have any questions about isolation or quarantine contact your primary care doctor, call the Springfield-Greene County Health Department at (417) 874-1211 or visit https://www.springfieldmo.gov/5251/Quarantine-and-Isolation for more information.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644