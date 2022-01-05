HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Silver Lake boys hockey scores first win over Duxbury since 1997

It's feeling like 1997 for the Silver Lake High boys hockey team .

On Wednesday, the Lakers defeated Duxbury, 2-1 in overtime, for the first time since 1996. Head coach Dan Scott tallied a pair of goals the last time the Lakers slayed the Dragons.

Duxbury tied the game in the third period with a Mike Hussey goal, but Markie Kelleher netted the winner in overtime with three seconds remaining. Aidan Dunphy and Pat Murphy had assists on the winning tally.

Dunphy scored the other Silver Lake goal while Peter Bond stopped 20 shots in the win.

Kelleher wasn't the only ,e,ber of the hockey family to post heroics on Wednesday night. Markie's sister, Shea, scored all four of her goals in the third period as the Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake girls hockey team rallied from 1-0 deficit heading into the third period to defeat Marshfield, 4-1.

Cailtin Dilley played well on both ends and had two assists while Sadie Watchorn stopped 15 shots.

Addison Brown scored the goal for Marshfield while freshman defenseman Ari Comer hopped in net and played well.

In other high school action on Wednesday:

BOYS HOCKEY

Blue Hills 11, Upper Cape Tech 3: The Warriors picked up the win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 8, Bishop Feehan 1: Dean Mason and Ryan McInnis scored two goals apiece in the win.

Stoughton/Brockton 12, Wareham/Carver 1: Sean Farley had a hat trick, and Aidan Obrock and Cooper Lehmann both scored two goals. Colin Alessi, Colby Strunk, Charlie Caputo, Joe McNulty and Anthony DaSousa had solo tallies.

Plymouth North 3, Marshfield 0: Kaden Bono recorded a shutout and the Blue Eagles received third-period goals from Kevin Norwood, Sean Hallissey and Matt Vanetta.

Hingham 5, Saint John's Shrewsbury 0: Keagin Wilson recorded the shutout in net for the Harbormen (4-2). Ace Concannon, Aiden Brazel, Billy Jacobus, Ryan Burns and Charlie Even had the goals.

Braintree 5, Needham 1: The Wamps (4-1, 3-0) won the Bay State Conference battle as Larry Graziano scored two goals and added an assist. Jack Woods scored two goals.

Hanover 11, North Quincy 0: Donovan Ryan recorded the shutout for the Hawks.

Norwell 10, East/West Bridgewater 0: The Clippers cruised to a South Shore League win.

Milton 2, Weymouth 1: Owen Radley and Jimmy Fallon scored, and Ryan Dexter made 29 saves as Milton (4-2) won a Bay State Conference game at home. Joe Pender, Andrew Hunt and Owen McHugh had assists. Weymouth is 2-5.

Cohasset/Hull 3, Abington 1: Jake Quinn scored a goal in the loss.

Whitman-Hanson 5, Lexington 4: Zakk Spano's first career varsity goal was a game winner for the Panthers. Joe Culley scored two goals and had an assist. Matt Solari (goal, two assists), Alex Ethier (goal, assist) and John Ward (two assists) also contributed to the scoring.

Middleboro 4, Rockland 2: The Sachems won the South Shore League game.

GIRLS HOCKEY

West Bridgewater/East Bridgewater 4, Stoughton 0: Fallon Smith recorded the shutout in the win. Kate Carabin and Jamie Noonan both tallied a pair of goals.

Weymouth 4, Milton 1: Sarah McGillivray scored her first varsity goal in the loss.

Archbishop Williams 5, Bishop Stang 3: Caroline Batchelder scored two goals and had an assist in the win.

Needham 1, Braintree 0: The Wamps dropped the Bay State Conference game.

Martha's Vineyard 6, Scituate 2: Audrey Martin had a goal and an assist in the loss.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Plymouth North 55, Nauset 48 (OT): Senior captain Alec Peruzzi (12 points) hit three free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime. Nick Marcel led the Blue Eagles with 13 points while Hunter Byron added 12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Bridgewater 47, Abington 31: Sarah Deveney, Mary Klein and Sarah Matos scored 6 points apiece in the loss.

Holbrook 41, South Shore Christian Academy 15: The Bulldogs improved to 3-2.

Blue Hills 46, Avon 18: Freshman Kathleen Murphy scored a game-high 15 points while classmate Bella Sulfaro added 12 points in the win. Bridget Devine scored 9 points. Hanalie Cadet (9 points) and Kylie Mallett (8) led the Panthers in defeat.

East Bridgewater 50, Sharon 29: Haley Murphy (13 points) and Allie Pechullis (12 points) led the scoring effort while Erin Condon (6 points, 8 assists) also played well for the Vikings (4-1).

WRESTLING

Hingham 54, Marshfield 6: The Harbormen won the Patriot League match.

Cohasset 60, Middleboro 12: The Skippers picked up their first win of the season as Brian Connell, Ben Ford, Dean Livemore, Mike Donohue and Andre Sweet all had pins.

Whitman-Hanson 45, Silver Lake 26: The Panthers (7-1) won the Patriot League match as Charlie Lussier (106 pounds), Joe Boss (113) and Austin Gamber (126) all won to remain undefeated on the season.

Hanover 60, Pembroke 8: The Hawks won the Patriot League match.

Plymouth South 45, Quincy/North Quincy 20: Edwin Vino (pin), Nathan Doyle (technical fall), Devin Nellany (decision) and Mike Nellany (pin) had wins for Q/NQ. Michael Bogan, Shawn Kenney and Cole Bearce won via pin for Plymouth South.

Oliver Ames 68, Canton 12: Robby Dobbin, Elyor Ruzmatov, Mason Cole, Nathan Lipski, John Dobbin, Kyle Hardie, Gio Juste, Anthony Hoffman, Chris Mills and Jaden Hinton all had pins for the Tigers (8-1).

Milton 60, Needham 18: The Wildcats got wins from Connor Walsh, Alex Paxhia, Ian Lundeen, Jackson Matejka, Keenan Crowley, Alex Tran, Mason Pellegri, Ethan Dobrindt, Griffin White and Chris Burns.

GYMNASTICS

Scituate 126.5, Hanover 121.7: Hanover's Jadyn Molloy (8.7) won the balance beam while Scituate's Ciara Hughes won the floor exercise (8.4) and bars (8.5). Scituate's Lilly Weichert scored 8.2 on bars, 8.3 on vault, 8.3 on floor and 8.4 on beam.

