'We're home': Houma's Main Library reopens for first time since Hurricane Ida

Houma’s Main Library is now open after repairing damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

The library, 151 Library Drive, reopened Tuesday. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Crews removed mold from the building's interior, repaired water damage and replaced ceiling tiles and flooring, library Communications Coordinator Mary Katherine Kearns said. Some damage from the Aug. 29 storm is still being repaired.

“We are so excited that we can open our doors again and have everybody come back and visit,” Kearns said.

Library Director Mary Cosper LeBoeuf said that repairs to the Main Library and other buildings in the system cost about $300,000.

Kearns and LeBoeuf said they are excited to see a return to programming at the library.

Happy New Year:Lafourche and Terrebonne welcome first babies of 2022

Before the COVID-19 pandemic and storm, the library system had more than 4,000 programs running.

“We're going to have most of our old programs like story times, sewing and our book clubs coming back. Slowly but surely we’re getting back to the way things were before the storm, which this community would happily benefit from,” Kearns said.

LeBoeuf said she was proud of her team for stepping up to help with hurricane relief efforts. Libraries housed FEMA representatives, handled storm paperwork printing and served as places for residents to get free legal support.

“My staff worked very hard on the front lines when they should’ve been repairing their own homes,” LeBoeuf said. “We are public servants through and through.”

Also open at the Main Library is the Creative Lab, a workspace for patrons 15 and older that offers access to 3D printers, cutting machines, sewing machines, a laminator and assorted handicraft and art tools.

Technology Coordinator Jess Mouton said the equipment is free to use; patrons just need to bring their own materials.

In addition, the Downtown Houma Market will also be held from 3 p.m. until dark every Tuesday in the Main Library parking lot. Vendors will sell fresh seafood, produce, baked goods and other items. There is also a StoryWalk and community garden outside as well.

This past Tuesday, vendors included MyFoods Ready to Eat Vietnamese Food, Big Easy Kettle Corn Company and Autumn Heritage.

“I just like to be a part of it. I hope this year will be better than 2021 and things can go back to normal,” said Thomas Nolan of Big Easy Kettle Corn.

Autumn Heritage owner Brinda Pointiff said that her most popular items include wedding cake cookies and she enjoys making ginger cookies, which have a nice chew to them.

The Downtown Houma Market was previously housed at the South Louisiana Seed Store on Main Street before the store’s closure this summer.

Library Services and Community Coordinator Kati Callais envisions the outdoor space turning into a makers market. There is no fee for a space.

“This is a service for the public,” she said. “This partnership came out of other collaborations like the community garden.”

Callais is excited the library has reopened.

“We’re celebrating that we’re home,” she said.

For updates, visit mytpl.org or search Facebook for "Terrebonne Parish Library System."