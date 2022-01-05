2022 election preview: What to expect on the May 3 ballot this year

Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a busy 2022 when it comes to elections.

From new candidates to new precincts, next year's Montgomery County primary is coming up on May 3, and if 2022 is anything like 2021, the two remaining election dates will be upon voters before they know it.

Dec. 20 marked opening day for possible candidates to pick up petitions to run in the May 3 election.

There are currently more than 25 polling locations for voters to cast a ballot, but according to local Administrator of Elections Elizabeth Black, there will be nine additional precincts added before the first Election Day.

Voters should watch their mailboxes for new registration cards, expected to arrive before the May election.

The new cards will inform everyone about where to vote on Election Day and what district they are in, as the county's new districting map takes effect.

County primary

The qualifying deadline for the May 3 Montgomery County primary is set for Feb 17, according to the county's website. Withdrawal deadline is Feb. 24.

Here's a list of the following offices that will be on the county general ballot in May:

Circuit Court Judge (Part I, II, III, IV, V)

Chancellor

District Attorney General

District Public Defender

County Mayor

County Trustee

General Sessions & Juvenile Court Judge(Division I, II, III)

Juvenile Court Judge

Sheriff

Circuit Court Clerk

County Clerk

Register of Deeds

Black said local primaries are held at the will of the local political parties.

"Each party had to call for a primary to be held and specify what office they wanted to be on the ballot for the primary," she said. "Both local parties called for primaries for county offices eligible."

The county general ballot will also include County Commission for all districts and School Board Districts 1, 3, 5, 7. Black noted that the parties "added school board when the legislature allowed those office to be partisan." The first day to issue petition for county commission and school board is Jan. 3.

On Dec. 20, 17 people picked up petitions to run of office.

Voter registration deadline is April 4, while early voting is April 13-28.

From the Election Commission office to the public library, there are several options listed to vote in person or by mail on Montgomery County's website under 'current election.' By-mail applicants must vote in-person the first time and must be postmarked no later than 30 days before an election, the website states.

