Sean O’Malley is no longer interested in a fight with Cody Garbrandt. Sean O’Malley is one of the most talked-about fighters in the UFC bantamweight division. He has done a great job of taking charge of his career and has moved up the ranks at his own pace. Sometimes criticized by fans and fighters for not facing top-ranked opponents, that does not stop O’Malley from turning down fights that don’t make sense to him. Most recently, that means backing away from a potential fight with Cody Garbrandt.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO