Rapid tests are reliable to detect omicron, doctor says

By John Langeler
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tH2y8_0ddzHsiL00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Getting a coronavirus test can be a challenge these days, and doctors recommend only one kind of test that is needed.

Dr. Michael Mina, chief science officer at eMed, shared the efficacy of at-home rapid Covid tests as the omicron variant surge cases.

“The appropriate tool in this pandemic to answer the question do I need to isolate? Am I infectious and a risk to my neighbors? Is using a rapid antigen test because it only stays positive as long as you are infectious,” Dr. Mina added.

Rapid tests only detect when you are infectious and shedding virus into the air.

PCR tests are much more sensitive as they detect the virus for weeks after symptoms stop.

“If you are older, if you have risk factors, if you think you might be a candidate for some of the anti-viral drugs that are just coming available now or for monoclonal antibodies – you’ll definitely need a PCR diagnosis for that – because we will want to understand whether it’s omicron or delta all those kinds of things,” Dr. George Rutherford said.

Doctors recommend using rapid tests to discover when you are not contagious anymore and can come out of isolation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

