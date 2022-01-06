ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas father shot to death while taking daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese

By Nexstar Media Wire, Patrick Cunningham
 3 days ago

HUMBLE, Texas ( KETK ) — A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a Chuck E. Cheese’s in Texas on Friday night, according to NBC affiliate KPRC .

Calogero Duenes, 24, was walking outside of the restaurant in Humble when he reportedly got into an argument with another man, who was driving a Ford. Officers who were stationed nearby said they then heard gunshots.

Police responded and found Duenes on the ground with multiple bullet wounds. The shooter had fled the scene before they arrived. Duenes was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Amber Uresti, Duenes’ wife, told KPRC that her husband was shot while he was bringing in their 6-year-old daughter’s birthday cake.

“That’s all he had on him was a cake,” she told KPRC.

According to Uresti, who said she and Duenes had been together since they were teenagers, he leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter in addition to the 6-year-old.

