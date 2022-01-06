ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Mark Zuckerberg now owns over 1,400 acres in Hawaii

By TheRealDeal, Nexstar Media Wire
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRPfL_0ddzH3Dt00

( TheRealDeal ) – For all of Mark Zuckerberg’s talk about the metaverse, he’s got a thing about real-world property too.

Zuckerberg and wife, Priscilla Chan, paid $17 million last month for 110 acres of agricultural land on Kauai, bringing their total Hawaii property holdings to more than 1,400 acres, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported . It includes most of the 131-year-old Ka Loko Reservoir, which unleashed a deadly flood after bursting in 2006, the Star-Advertiser said.

The purchase gives the couple a contiguous collection of agricultural and conservation land. It includes turmeric and ginger farms, nursery and cattle ranching and a residence called Ko’olau Ranch that they completed in 2017. They plan to protect and conserve wildlife and “fulfill legal requirements and promote safety” for the reservoir, which hasn’t been repaired since the flood and is on the state’s list of high-risk dams, according to Ben LaBolt, a spokesman for the couple, and the Star-Advertiser.

The couple previously said they wouldn’t redevelop their property aside from building another home. It would be valued at about $35 million and would have almost 36,000 square feet of living area, the Star-Advertiser reported. Building permits for that project haven’t yet been approved, the publication says.

Zuckerberg and Chan bought the land with the reservoir from a company owned by the Pflueger family, whose late patriarch, James Pflueger, was jailed for seven months in 2014 after the flood, which killed seven people who were swept downstream. He was released in mid-2015 and died at 91 in 2017.

His family, the state, and Kauai County, among other parties, paid $25 million in 2009 to settle civil lawsuits brought by families of the seven flood victims and landowners who suffered property damage, the Star-Advertiser reported.

[Honolulu Star-Advertiser] — Matthew Niksa

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
Hawaii State
Hawaii Real Estate
State
Hawaii State
WHNT News 19

A year after Jan. 6 attack: Court dates loom for North Alabama defendants, lawsuit against U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks

The first anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol finds most of the people from North Alabama – or arrested in North Alabama – on related charges have pending court dates. But, those aren’t the only looming cases with North Alabama ties in connection with the January 6 attack. There is also a hearing set for Monday in the federal lawsuit filed by California Congressman Eric Swalwell against former President Donald Trump, Rudolph Giuliani and Huntsville-area Congressman Mo Brooks.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priscilla Chan
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Weather#Lawsuits#The Star Advertiser#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy